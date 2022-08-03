Averett CoffeeBreak 8-3-22

Posted on August 3rd, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Aug. 5, for a Wednesday, Aug. 10, publication.

Enrollment Management Contacts

During this transitional period between vice presidents in enrollment management, the following individuals are serving as contacts in their respective areas below. We are grateful to each of them for their continued service and dedication to ensure a seamless transition as we continue our search for the next vice president of enrollment management and marketing.

Roger Ott – Enrollment Management (to include oversight of Traditional and Online Admissions, Online Student Services and Operations)

Dr. Venita Mitchell – Averett Central and Registrar’s Office (academic-related – Ginger Henderson)

Matthew Mann – Interim Director of Traditional Admissions

Josh Williams – Interim Director of Online Admissions

Katie Johnston – Interim Director of Enrollment Services

Kristi Gilliam – Registrar

Cassie Jones – Assistant Vice President for Marketing and Communications

Introducing Averett Home Dining Experience

We are pleased to share that as of August 1, we are partnering with Aramark Collegiate Hospitality for all dining services options on campus – now called Averett Home Dining Experience. In a quest for continual advancement and expanded dining opportunities for our campus community, we underwent a multifaceted process that eventually brought three potential partners to campus this summer, after which it was clear a new partner would be a wonderful addition to the Averett Family.

We can’t wait to share more exciting details about the expanded options and services to come with our students and community, but wanted our teammates to hear it first – amenities like late-night selections, expanded meal exchange options and more. Of particular note is that many of our dining services colleagues and friends are staying with us in the Averett Family, as they’re being hired by Aramark.

We are grateful to Bon Appétit for their many years of partnership with Averett, and for their exceptional service throughout the swift transitional period over the past few weeks. Please help us welcome Aramark Collegiate Hospitality to our campus community, and stay tuned for more exciting details.

Mental Health First Aid Training

Adult mental health first aid training will be offered to Averett faculty and staff tomorrow, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Averett’s Main Campus. This is a FREE training and participants will earn a two-year certification and eight hours of continuing education credits. If you would like to register for the course, please email Christy Mayes. Click the flyer at left for more information.

New Employee Orientation Friday

We are ready to meet all of the new employees who have registered for the program set for Friday, Aug. 5, in the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Please arrive by 10 a.m. as we have about 70 participants including presenters, special guests (staff and faculty resource personnel) and President’s Council members to seat before the program begins. We will start the program at 10:15 a.m. sharp.

The dress is business casual and wear comfortable shoes if you plan on visiting any of the tour spots after the program, listed here for your reference. If your plans have changed and you cannot attend this NEO session, let us know and we will make sure you are on the spring 2023 NEO invitation list.

Riverview Update

Due to continued facilities work, the Averett Riverview Campus will remain closed the remainder of the week and is set to reopen on Monday, Aug. 8.

Professional Headshots Opportunity

A professional headshot should be an essential part of everyone’s portfolio. On Monday, Aug. 8, Averett employees will have the opportunity to receive a professional headshot courtesy of Marketing and Communications prior to the start of the August Opening celebration. No appointment necessary. If you have any questions, please email Matt Bell.

Cougar Connection Returns Next Week

The first edition of Cougar Connection for the 2022-23 academic year will be published Monday, Aug. 15. Cougar Connection is a weekly e-newsletter that is sent to all students, faculty and staff with pertinent information of student interest. Please use this form to submit an article.

Submissions must be received by Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. To avoid running the same article for multiple weeks, articles about upcoming events will be posted the week of the event, unless otherwise noted in the submission. If you have any questions, comments or suggestions, please send an email to mbell@averett.edu.

Bookstore Hours

With the new academic year upon us, here are the bookstore hours to be aware of next week:

August 8-13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

August 14: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We will resume normal business hours on Monday, Aug. 15, which are Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Faculty/Staff Meetings for Academic Year

Hello!

On behalf of the Staff Council and the Office of Academic Affairs, we would like to announce for the 2022-2023 academic year, we will be combining faculty and staff meetings. We are SO excited to be able to have all of us in one space this year and to fellowship with each other outside of classrooms and various meetings. It is important to us that we share information as quickly and amongst as many of us at one time! We are eager to connect across departments in ways that we have not been able to in the past.

Meetings will be held monthly on the third Tuesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and will start in Blount Chapel. Faculty and staff will hear general announcements, PC updates and more together in one location, and then break off into individual groups with faculty staying in Blount Chapel and Staff moving into the MPR. Lunch tickets will continue to be provided for attendees.

A calendar invitation will be sent this week with additional information.

The dates for AY2022-23 are as follows:

August 9 (Opening meeting – Faculty only)

September 20

October 18

November 15

January 17

February 21

March 21

April 18

Please do not hesitate to contact staffcouncil@averett.edu if you have any questions or want to share any information with your Staff Council!

Volunteers Needed for Campus Locators

It is crazy that it is almost time to welcome students back to campus! This includes over 300 new students we are helping guide and support through Campus Locators set up in Jordan Commons on the first day of class Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Our goal is to make sure all of our new students are guided to the right classroom for their first day and that all students (new and returning) feel cheered on with free donuts and water to kick off a new semester!

Who better to help than their Averett Family? If you would like to sign up for an hour-long shift (or more), please contact Casey Scarce at cscarce@averett.edu or call 434-791-5628.

Thank you for your support of our new students!

Cougar Business Fest

On behalf of Averett University’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC), we would like to invite you to register for our annual Cougar Business Fest on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from noon-3 p.m. on Averett’s Main Campus on the Student Center lawn.

Cougar Business Fest provides a space where our local businesses can connect with and market goods and services. Our ultimate goal is two-fold: 1.) to showcase our local businesses, and 2.) to advertise open part-time job and internship opportunities to our students. Our research has found that many Averett students are unaware of the many businesses in Danville, yet they would like to shop and stay local. The Festival will be a perfect opportunity to bridge the University and the City.

To register a business, click the link https://forms.office.com/r/gHLNbedfXc. Contact Tia Yancey at Tyancey@averett.edu with any questions!

President’s Suite: Fall Football Games

Football season is almost upon us! There will be limited space available in the President’s Suite this year for home football games, but we hope to have an opportunity to invite members of our faculty and staff. If you have interest in coming to the President’s Suite for one of the home games listed below, please respond to pressuite@averett.edu and list the games for which you are available. Please know this does not guarantee you a spot in the President’s Suite, we are simply gauging interest.

Saturday, Sept. 3, 6 p.m. – Apprentice School

Saturday, Sept. 17, 6 p.m. – Brevard College

Saturday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. – Shenandoah University

Saturday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m. – Guilford College

Nominate Now for the Golden Bagel Award

The Golden Bagel is an Averett University employee of the month award. Implementing a monthly employee recognition program can have a powerful effect on Averett University. The criteria to select an employee for the Golden Bagel Award should include impeccable work performance and creating a respectful, fun and overall positive working environment. You can pick anybody each month to win the award. Please submit your nomination to StaffCouncil@averett.edu.

AU People Needs Your Updates

Make sure your new staff and faculty have been added to the AU People directory. If you have moved to another position or another office, make sure your updated information is sent to Kathie Tune, ktune@averett.edu who will send the updates to Travis Dix for the website.

Save the Date for the Steps Challenge Registration

Hello all, Victor here with your Wellness Wednesday updates.

Still wondering how you are going to get those steps in? Check out this informational link about a fun step challenge coming up next month! The WebMD Steps Invitational available to all health benefits eligible employees is coming soon. Just listen to the video here.

And follow the sneakers you will see around campus to get in those steps! Contact Victor Hernandez at vehernandez@averett.edu for additional information.