Averett CoffeeBreak 9-1-21

Posted on September 1st, 2021 by Matt Bell

Mask Policy Update

Dear Colleagues,

As you read last week, the percentage of positive results from our COVID-19 PCR testing this month was very low, which is encouraging. However, the community transmission rates of COVID-19 infections in our Pittsylvania-Danville health district remain high – comparable to the peaks of last year’s pre-vaccination rates – and vaccination rates in this district remain well behind the statewide averages.

To continue the low incident rates among our campus community, the mask requirement will remain in effect until further notice. All students, employees and visitors on our campuses must wear face coverings when indoors with others and outdoors when social distancing is not feasible. We also encourage our Averett Family to wear face coverings when in the larger community to help keep yourselves and others safe here on campus.

Averett still strongly urges all to become vaccinated, especially now that the FDA granted full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 16 years and older, and approval of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is expected soon. If you are not yet vaccinated, visit the Office of Health Services in the Galesi Family Student Success Center, or email Director of Health Services Tammi Devlin, at health@averett.edu to make an appointment. Don’t forget to complete your daily health self-checks via LiveSafe, also.

The Core COVID-19 Campus Team continues to meet regularly and monitors campus COVID-19 activity and our existing health and safety protocols, and will send additional updates as the circumstances dictate.

Sincerely,

Don Aungst

CFO/COO, COVID-19 Campus Coordinator

COVID Dashboard

The COVID-19 dashboard is being updated daily to track cases across our campuses. Find all the data by clicking here.

Vaccine News, Incentives

If we reach 80% of employees vaccinated by Wednesday, Sept. 15, all vaccinated employees will receive an extra personal day off this year! Vaccinated employees will also be entered into a drawing to win 20 free meals in Averett’s Dining Hall!

Don’t forget to turn in your vaccination card through the LiveSafe app or to Director of Health Services Tammi Devlin.

New Vaccine Incentives for Students!

Help spread the word to our students!

If 80% of traditional students are vaccinated by Wednesday, Sept. 15, we will issue an extra day off for Fall Break! Also, vaccinated students will be entered into a drawing to receive one of five $1,000 credits toward their balance due this semester or next semester!

COVID-19 Discussion with Tammi Devlin

The recurring COVID-19 discussion with Tammi Devlin will be held at 4 p.m. today. Click here to join the discussion. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

Welcome Christy Mayes to Averett

Averett University is pleased to welcome Christy Mayes as the new director of counseling services. Christy joins Averett with eight years of experience primarily providing mental health and substance abuse counseling for adults and adolescence. A native of Pittsylvania County, Christy received both her Bachelor of Science in psychology and master’s in professional counseling from Liberty University. She also holds a license as a professional counselor and a certification in substance use counseling from the Virginia Board of Counseling among other certifications. Her first day at Averett will be Monday, Sept. 13. Christy will be located in the Galesi Family Student Success Center. Welcome Christy!

Dr. Hodgson appointed to Dan River Alcohol Safety Action Program Policy Board

Dr. James Hodgson, program director of the Averett Online Sociology/Criminal Justice Program was recently appointed to the Dan River Alcohol Safety Action Program (ASAP) Policy Board. The ASAP is dedicated to reducing threats to transportation safety caused by the use of alcohol and drugs in the service area of ASAP, which includes the cities of Danville and Martinsville, and the counties of Pittsylvania, Henry, Patrick and Franklin.

ASAP provides probation and intervention services for people referred by the courts and/or Department of Motor Vehicles for Habitual Offender Evaluation/ Intervention Services. ASAP exists to serve our local communities by networking with such community groups as courts, schools, colleges, universities, businesses, industry and law enforcement agencies to increase awareness in order to reduce alcohol and drug use in our communities.

Professional Development Initiative Brought to You by Staff Council

Over the last year, Staff Council has partnered with the CCECC and DEI Taskforce to provide a professional development series for the 2021-2022 academic year.

We are excited to share the schedule for the next year of events, which will highlight the amazing talents of so many of Averett’s faculty and staff. Please mark your calendars for the first event, Safe Zone Training, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 1-4 p.m. with Dr. Billy Wooten in the MPR! No registration is required.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email Staff Council at StaffCouncil@averett.edu.

Football, Fireworks, Flyover and More!

Join us on Saturday, Sept. 11, for Averett’s football home opener featuring a postgame fireworks show. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Students, faculty and staff receive free general admission tickets with your Averett ID. Tailgating and gates open at noon and the traditional Cougar Walk takes place at 4 p.m. Concessions and Cat-Eye Grill will be available. Averett Aeronautics will provide the pre-game flyover, as well! We hope to see you at North Campus. Visit AverettCougars.com for more info.

First Responder, Veterans Cookout

Averett’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness invites all first responders (including those on the front lines of our COVID-19 battle) and all veterans to an appreciation luncheon on Friday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion 325 in North Danville (135 American Legion Blvd.). We will welcome and serve guests starting at 11 a.m., and at noon we’ll have a formal program. Come out and celebrate your service to our community!

We will follow COVID-19 precautions.

Arts@Averett Kicks Off in September

Looking for something to do? The new Arts@Averett performance schedule has been released. Find all the happenings through the spring semester by clicking here. The first show, Ben and the Magic Paintbrush, will be held beginning Thursday, Sept. 16.

Volunteer Opportunities

New Date for September Staff Council Meeting

There has been an update to the previously published staff meeting dates for the 2021-22 school year. Our September staff meeting will now be held on Thursday, Sept. 23. The remaining dates of the University staff meetings for the 2021-22 school year are as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 28

Thursday, Nov. 18

Thursday, Jan. 20

Thursday, Feb. 17

Thursday, March 17

Thursday, April 21

Thursday, May 19

Staff meetings will continue to be held in the Multipurpose Room at our usual 11:15 a.m. meeting time. There is also a Zoom option still available for those unable to attend in person. Meeting invitations will be sent to your staff emails in the upcoming weeks.

Thank you!

Join Team Ave and Rett to Make a Heart Healthier

In support of the 2021 Danville-Pittsylvania Heart Walk Saturday, Sept. 25, join team Ave and Rett with a donation today. Find out more by clicking here!

Women’s Golf Tryouts

Averett Family, we’re super excited for our inaugural season of women’s golf. If you know of any students who many be interested in being a part of a new legacy, please contact us! Click on the flyer at left for more information, including how to contact Golf Head Coach Ben Potter and Assistant Coach Brooke Wetzel.

Fall Career Fair

Averett’s first career fair of the year will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-noon in the MPR.

We are now in the process of registering employers and if you have any specific employers you would like us to invite, please contact Angie McAdams by email.

Admissions Office Christmas Party

Mark your Calendar! We are planning to host our annual Admissions Office Christmas Party for faculty and staff on Tuesday, Dec. 14. It may look a little different this year depending on COVID-19, by having everyone attend by departments (for smaller numbers of people at one time and to-go boxes). However, we will advise as the date comes closer. We really missed seeing everyone last year.