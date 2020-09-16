Averett CoffeeBreak 9-16-2020

Posted on September 16th, 2020 by Matt Bell

Guiding Principles for Off-Campus Visitors

In an effort to continually adapt to COVID-19 health and safety best practices, the COVID Campus Team has developed a list of guiding principles for off-campus visitors. Please review those HERE to ensure we are all doing our best to follow these. For questions, contact your area President’s Council member.

Health and Safety Reminders

Help keep our campus community safe! Don’t forget to wear your face coverings and to complete a quick health self-check each day before reporting for in-person work. This process can now be completed using your LiveSafe app!

Also, check out our COVID-19 Alert webpage to access our dashboard that tracks the latest campus information related to COVID-19. It will be updated every business day, and it reflects student and employee information.

Finally, for questions on any COVID-19 matters, join Kathie Tune for a question and answer virtual meeting each Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m.

Cheryl Dalton, Katherine Bishop are Moving Offices

As was shared two weeks ago, we are so excited for the changes to support enrollment growth and visibility with the clear focus on integrated marketing strategies. As a result, we have a couple of important office moves to share!

Cheryl Dalton, who has worked at Averett for over 10 years and began her journey toward CRM administrator in 2013, is moving to Riverview where she is expanding her talents as Averett’s CRM administrator.

Cheryl has done amazing work to provide opportunities for many of us using Salesforce as the system of action for all admissions initiatives and Averett Online student success. Because of her great work, the teams using Salesforce were able to continue working without a disruption in service to our students! Thank you, Cheryl!

Katherine Bishop, who has been coordinating business partnerships, is moving from Booksellers to Main 114. Katherine is expanding her role from coordinating business partnerships to communications and innovative partnerships.

Katherine has gone above and beyond during the pandemic to stay connected to business partners and also help numerous teams connect with prospective and current students. Thank you, Katherine!

Dr. Sergey Samoilenko Publishes His Latest Research

During the last five years, Dr. Samoilenko started, developed and successfully expanded an international research program directed at investigating the socioeconomic impact of information and communication technologies (ICT) in the context of the poorest economies in the world — those of Sub-Saharan Africa.

His latest research within that program, titled “Start A Business, Get A Credit, Make an Impact- Do ICTs Help?” has been published in the International Journal of Information Communication Technologies and Human Development (IJICTHD), 12(2).

A paid version of the paper is available via this provided link, but a pre-production copy can be obtained from the author upon request.

Averett Ranks Among Top 20 in U.S. News & World Report

Averett University continues to rank within the top 20 of the best regional liberal arts colleges in the South by U.S. News & World Report. Ranked as No. 18, Averett continues to be the highest ranking of only three Virginia schools from the complete list of 69 schools on the “2021 Best Regional Colleges in the South” list.

Averett was also ranked No. 7 out of 15 best regional colleges in the south for veterans this year, as well as No. 16 among regional colleges in the south in the list of Top Performers on Social Mobility.

Read the full story here.

North Campus Renaming Event Postponed

The North Campus renaming event set for Thursday, Sept. 17 has been postponed. Please watch CoffeeBreak for updates and a new date soon.

Join the Chamber for WE Lead

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is offering the second in a two-part series about creating a workplace where both women and men thrive. Panelists include former Pittsylvania County Supervisor and retired Federal Aviation Administration employee Jessie Barksdale, Supply Resources owner Rick Barker, Paul Erwin from Chatham Animal Clinic and retired Danville Regional Foundation Director Karl Stauber.

The event is set via Zoom at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17. Registration is available by clicking here. The event is free to attend. Part one of the two-part series is available by clicking here. Everyone is encouraged to attend!

University Book Club

The Averett University Book Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 17, at 4:45 p.m. (currently via Zoom). The Book Club is open to all faculty, staff and students. There is no assigned book as we each share what we are reading. We have learned so much from one another and would love for you to join us!

The Averett University Book Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 17, at 4:45 p.m. (currently via Zoom). The Book Club is open to all faculty, staff and students. There is no assigned book as we each share what we are reading. We have learned so much from one another and would love for you to join us!

2020 Danville-Pittsylvania Heart Walk

Join us virtually for the Danville-Pittsylvania Heart Walk! Hike, bike or walk where you are and share your photos on Facebook Live.

Averett University is once again a proud sponsor of the Danville-Pittsylvania Heart Walk set for Saturday, Sept. 19. Festivities begin at 9:30 a.m., and the walk will begin at 10 a.m.

Know that you will be saving lives in the community and making a difference if you join one of the Averett University Heart Walk teams: Team Ave or Team Rett.

For more information, visit www.DanvilleHeartWalk.org.

Become Career Ready: Virtual Fall Workshop Series

The CCECC is offering a variety of virtual career development workshops. Please encourage students to join us for two upcoming workshops:

Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 11:15 a.m.: Writing a Winning Resume and Cover Letter

Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m.: Handshake 101

Students must pre-register for each event by visiting Handshake and clicking on events. Please contact Angie McAdams or Ryan Taube with any questions.

Senior Pinning Ceremony

Each fall Averett University honors senior students with a Senior Pinning ceremony that marks the beginning of their final year of study. The event will take place as originally scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. on the Daly Field at North Campus.

Due to safety precautions because of the pandemic, seating will be on the field socially distanced for the seniors and the event will be live streamed and recorded for parents and friends to watch remotely. An email was sent to seniors last week about an RSVP and who you would like among the faculty and staff to honor as the person you found most helpful and supportive of your Averett experience.

The deadline for responding to Mary Sullivan is this Thursday, Sept. 16 at noon. These honorees, whether or not they can attend, will be acknowledged along with seniors who will come forward to receive their pins in a box.

There will be a check-in table for seniors near the entrance to the stadium.

White Fragility

Averett’s CCECC, as part of our focus on diversity and inclusion, is partnering with several community organizations to create a region-wide virtual book read of Robin DiAngelo’s White Fragility, and we invite you to register for the virtual event. This project is an opportunity to help create meaningful shared dialogue in our work towards racial justice.

The community read will begin with a virtual “Kick-Off Celebration” on Thursday, Sept. 24. Starting Thursday, Oct. 1, optional facilitated weekly virtual chats will be open to all registered participants who would like to dive deeper into the content with experts in the field of race, anti-racism and intersectionality. The community read will conclude on Thursday, Oct. 29, with a virtual “Closeout Celebration.”

Registration is open by clicking here and using this password to get access: WhiteFragility2020

OR, you may register here at Eventbrite.

To choose which discussion session you would like to join, please click here.

Lastly, the CCECC and our partners will provide complimentary copies of the book for those who register for the community read. If you have questions, please email Dr. Billy Wooten at bwooten@averett.edu.

Day to Engage

Please join us for Day to Engage on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Student Patio. Click the photo at left for more information.

Workshop: Careers in Economics – Applying for Economics Jobs with the United States Government

Thinking about a job after college? Consider a career in economics. Join Dr. Ernest E. Pegram, assistant professor in economics, on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m. via Zoom for a conversation about applying for economics jobs with the United States Government.

Click here to register in advance for the Zoom call. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

United States Government Jobs by Agency

Air Force Department Of Education Department Of Transportation NASA Army Department Of Energy Department of Treasury Navy Department Of Agriculture Department Of Justice Health and Human Services State Department Department Of Commerce Department Of Labor Homeland Security Veterans Affairs Department Of Defense Department Of The Interior Housing and Urban Development Federal Reserve System

Averett 101: Through the Eyes of Freshmen

During every Averett 101 class each fall semester, the students go to the president’s house and enjoy a dinner with Dr. Franks and her husband, Joe. During that time, Dr. Franks asks the students what they love about Averett, and if they have any concerns. Throughout the year, we will be sharing some of the comments students shared with Dr. Franks and Joe about Averett!

“The atmosphere is great – loving and supportive.”

“I like the music and cornhole outside of the caf.”

“I feel safe here.”

“It’s so easy to meet new people here – everyone is so nice.”

“Housekeeping is amazing – they clean the bathrooms so often and there’s hardly ever any trash.”

“Small class sizes.”

“I like the online classes and the ability to learn from my home.”

“There is great water pressure in Main.”

“I like living in the dorm with my teammate.s”

“My instructor is really responsive to my needs.”