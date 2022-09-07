Averett CoffeeBreak 9-7-22

Posted on September 7th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Welcome Andrew Cannon!

Averett Central is excited to announce that Andrew Cannon has joined our team! Andrew graduated from Averett in 2018 with BA in theatre arts and started working for Averett Online in 2021.

Andrew began working at Averett Central during the start of the semester, where he has brought an exceptional amount of knowledge to help take Averett Central to the next level.

Andrew will guide our new & returning students throughout their time at Averett and assist with leading initiatives that align with the Registrar & Student Financial Services departments.

Some of you may have already been able to meet & speak with Andrew, but if you have not stop by and give a warm welcome!

VPAA Search Open Houses Coming Soon

Dear Colleagues,

I am delighted to share that we are ready to launch the search for our next VP of Academic Affairs.

All faculty and staff are invited to participate in one of three open sessions. Faculty Open Sessions are planned for Thursday, Sept. 15, from 1:45-2:45 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 16, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. In addition, there is an Open Session for both Staff and Faculty on Friday, Sept. 16, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All Open Sessions will be held in the Multipurpose Room, Student Center.

Thank you,

Tiffany M. Franks

In Deepest Sympathy

Dear Averett Family,

It is with a heavy heart I write to share former President Richard Pfau reached out to let us know that first lady Nancy Pfau passed away on August 31. Nancy was instrumental in assisting Dr. Pfau during his service to Averett University from 2002-2008, including hosting events at the President’s House for students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends in the community.

A private burial will be scheduled in Sharon Cemetery. Arrangements are by Lappeus Funeral Home, Sharon Springs. Here is a link to her obituary

If you wish to send a note of condolence, you may address it to: Dr. Richard Pfau, 22 White Pine Drive, Albany, NY 12203

Warmly, Tiffany

Bookstore Hours

The Schoolfield Booksellers hours are as follows for September:

Monday -Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays for September:

September 10 CLOSED

September 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

September 24 CLOSED

First Responders Luncheon

Arts@Averett Season Schedule Released

The 2022-23 Arts@Averett season has been released. Click here for the full schedule.

Travel is Back!

The Annual Averett Study Abroad Fair will be held on-campus Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room. Faculty and staff, spread the word to students and stop by yourself! Learn how to apply for a passport, maximize financial aid and scholarship opportunities, and realize the career benefits of an abroad experience! Study abroad alumni, international program providers and study abroad advisors will be available to answer questions. Don’t miss the raffle prizes and goody bags! Register for updates and raffles drawings. Browse our new website!

Family Day Coming Soon

Students are encouraged to invite their family to Averett Family Day Saturday, Sept. 17! Click the flyer for more details. Register now at Averett.edu/familyday.

Introducing: Averett Branded Shoes!

Show off your school spirit with new Averett branded footwear! These limited edition, custom-made shoes are sure to be hit around campus!

This sale ends Monday, Sept. 19, so make sure you get your orders in ASAP.

Since these shoes are custom made, there will be no option for refunds or exchanges. All shoes will deliver to Averett’s North Campus and Averett is not responsible for shipping of any product.

Expected delivery of all shoes is the end of October.

Start-Up SLAM

Share your Creative Business Idea

The Start-Up Slam is all about bringing creative business minds together, sharing ideas, hearing ideas, enjoying a meal, making connections, having fun… and at the end of the night, rewarding the crowd-favorite idea with the entire ticket proceeds, no strings attached! The more attendees, the greater the reward!

This event will be on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. at the River District Event Center (136 S Ridge Street).

All are welcome. It is $10/person (cash only, under 5 free) so we may provide the prize on the spot at the end. Registration is required and limited to 100 people. To RSVP call the RDA at 434-791-0210 or email by clicking here. Food will be provided.

Folks who are interested in presenting an idea will be able to put their name in at the door (up to 15 participants) and have three minutes to present their business idea at their turn. Ideas need to be for NEW businesses (not yet established). No experience or business plans required! Folks may also attend just to be in the audience and listen.

CROP Hunger Walk to End Hunger – Join the Averett Team

The annual CROP Hunger Walk is happening soon on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. in Ballou Park near Averett’s Main Campus. Averett’s CCECC plans to be a financial sponsor for the event and would like to invite you to take part in the walk to end hunger in the Dan River Region.

You have the option to walk a three-mile course or a 1 mile course, depending on your level of comfort. Since 2008, we have raised over $223,000 to fight hunger. Please help us continue this success.

If you would like to join the Averett team through the CCECC, please complete the following form before Wednesday, Sept. 14, so we can get the appropriate t-shirt sizes to the walk committee.

When you register, we’ll send you a confirmation with a social media post you can share on your accounts to boost the word about the walk.

If you have any questions, please let me know.

Interested in Football Games from the President’s Suite?

Football season is upon us! There will be limited space available in the President’s Suite this year for home football games, but we hope to have an opportunity to invite members of our faculty and staff. If you have interest in coming to the President’s Suite for one of the home games listed below, please respond to pressuite@averett.edu and list the games for which you are available. We hope to enjoy the opportunity for fellowship with as many as possible, and encourage you to respond as soon as possible.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. – Shenandoah University

Saturday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m. – Guilford College

Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning? Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

Answer questions about your retirement account.

Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at schedule@mcmva.com or by phone at 877-435-2489.

Wellness Wednesday Updates

Hello all! It’s Victor with your Wellness Wednesday update!

If you have been using Averett Wellness, you may have noticed the recent update! The update looks similar on the website version except for color schemes but the phone app has changed quite drastically.

The update has made the hamburger icon on the top right the one stop shop for most of the services including, the rewards tab, health assessments, where to link devices and other health apps, and other app settings.

Don’t forget to tap the big icon in the center where your initials are to customize your account however you would like for it to look.

Remember to check out the rewards tab to see what objectives you can complete to earn points!

Keep getting those steps in! Just a few weeks left to see who our top steppers are for the invitational step challenge. Questions? Send your questions and concerns via email to vehernandez@averett.edu.

‘Til next time.

COVID-19 Update

As we expected, we are seeing an increase in Covid cases now that we are all back on campus.

Please remember to reach out to the nurse as soon as you start having symptoms for further guidance.

Mask when around others if you are having any type of cold symptoms.

You are not permitted to attend class if you have a fever, which is a temperature of 100 degrees or above.

If you test positive for Covid, you will be required to return home to isolate for 7 days. When you return on day 8, you will need to mask around others on day 8, 9 and 10. This will all be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the nurse should you test positive.

Masks and Covid tests are always available outside of the health services offices.

COVID-19 Vaccine Update

The Bivalent Covid booster vaccine will be arriving at the Virginia Department of Health in early September. Both Pfizer and Moderna will be distributing a booster that is adapted for the current Omicron variants, which will offer greater protection for us as individuals and our community. Health Services is working with VDH for more information on these vaccines, and on having a booster clinic here on campus when they are available to us. More information to come on these. A Note on Handwashing

Did you know that just keeping your hands clean can prevent 1 in 3 diarrheal illnesses and 1 in 5 respiratory illnesses? Handwashing in Communities: Clean Hands Save Lives | CDC

Mental Health Training

In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services is offering FREE training. See flyer for more details. Please contact Bonnie Trammell to register at btrammell@dpcs.org or 434-799-0456, Ext. 3810.

Monkeypox Information

Click the image at left for the latest information regarding the monkeypox outbreak. For questions, click here to email Director of Health Services Tammi Devlin.