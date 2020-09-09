Averett CoffeeBreak 9-9-2020

Posted on September 9th, 2020 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Sept. 11, for a Wednesday, Sept. 16, publication.

Guiding Principles for Off-Campus Visitors

In an effort to continually adapt to COVID-19 health and safety best practices, the COVID Campus Team has developed a list of guiding principles for off-campus visitors. Please review those HERE to ensure we are all doing our best to follow these. For questions, contact your area President’s Council member.

Health and Safety Reminders

Help keep our campus community safe! Don’t forget to wear your face coverings and to complete a quick health self-check each day before reporting for in-person work. This process can now be completed using your LiveSafe app!

Also, check out our COVID-19 Alert webpage to access our dashboard that tracks the latest campus information related to COVID-19. It will be updated every business day, and it reflects student and employee information.

Finally, for questions on any COVID-19 matters, join Kathie Tune for a question and answer virtual meeting each Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m. Click here to join the Campus Q&A Zoom Meeting. If you would like to dial in by using your phone please email averettcentral@Averett.edu from your Averett assigned email account and the password for access will be sent directly to your Averett email address within 24 hours.

Pam Paynter’s Final Day at Averett

The business office would like to thank Pam Paynter, accountant payroll, for eight years of service at Averett. She was instrumental in getting access to checks stubs and W-2’s online. She was always willing to help anyone who came into her office. She did not want a formal going away due to COVID-19, but please stop by and wish her well on her new adventures. We are going to miss her greatly. Her last day is today, Sept. 9.

A Note from Steve Lemery: Ongoing Health Battle

I’m starting a new battle with my lung cancer. The immunotherapy that I have been on for two years was slowing, but not shrinking, my tumor. The new plan is for about eight radiation treatments at Duke starting daily on Sept. 9.

Other than the pandemic and stubborn tumor, I’m doing well and usually in good spirits. I am enjoying teaching, Linda and I go for evening walks, and I am well enough to tackle most of the ‘honey-do’ tasks at home.

My new motto is “aim photons here!”

Steve Lemery

Passing of Dr. Joseph Michael Jernigan

Dear Averett Family,

It is with a heavy heart that I share that Dr. Joseph Michael Jernigan, associate professor, passed away on Friday last week. Dr. Jernigan taught in the Graduate and Professional Studies program in the Business Department since 1995, first as an adjunct and then as a full-time faculty member. Dr. Jernigan was an assistant dean where he managed the Richmond GPS offices for several years before becoming a full-time business professor. He last taught this past fall through the Cougar Connect program. Dr. Jernigan was a true advocate for Averett and made a wonderful difference in countless students’ lives.

Please join me in extending our sympathies to Dr. Jernigan’s family – especially his daughter Ashley and son Mike. Arrangements are pending at this time.

President Tiffany Franks

Zoom Training for Hosting Large Virtual Meetings

Carly Pearce will be hosting a Zoom training on how to securely host large Zoom meetings of 25 people or more. During the training session, she will go over steps to secure your meetings, appropriate advertising to avoid Zoom bombing and tips to effectively run large group meetings.

Click Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. Via Zoom to register for a training session.

Become Career Ready Workshop Series

The CCECC is launching the “Become Career Ready” fall workshop series on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 11:15 a.m. The first in the series will cover basics of Handshake. Students will learn how to use the platform to find internships and jobs.

Students must pre-register for each workshop and can do so by visiting Handshake or by contacting Angie McAdams and Ryan Taube directly.

Hear Best-Selling Author Ron Rash at Averett

Averett University’s CCECC welcomes you to hear best-selling author Ron Rash discuss his book “Saints at the River” on Friday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. via Zoom . Mr. Rash has requested a virtual event because of COVID-19 concerns. Please reserve your spot by registering here

Rash’s novel is the winner of the Weatherford Award for Best Novel.

Convocation 2020

Opening Convocation will take place with social distancing and face coverings on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 9 a.m. on Daly Field at North Campus. Faculty and staff who have a graduate degree are welcome to participate in the procession. All those who plan on processing must email Mary Sullivan, msullivan@averettt.edu no later than Sept. 10.

Students are strongly encouraged to use their own cars to get to North Campus to ensure social distancing, and transportation with social distancing will also be available for those without their own means of transportation. Classes will begin at 10:30 a.m., following a compressed class schedule to get classes in for the day.

The 8 a.m. block will meet from 10:30–11:30 a.m.

The 9:40 a.m. block will meet from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

If you have a class during the 11:20 a.m. block, which is rare, faculty will work with students for an alternative, in person or remotely.

Classes that begin at 1 p.m. and forward for the rest of the afternoon will take place at their normal times.

For those who are unable to attend, Opening Convocation will be livestreamed.

Join the Chamber for WE Lead

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is offering the second in a two-part series about creating a workplace where both women and men thrive. Panelists include former Pittsylvania County Supervisor and retired Federal Aviation Administration employee Jessie Barksdale, Supply Resources owner Rick Barker, Paul Erwin from Chatham Animal Clinic, and retired Danville Regional Foundation Director Karl Stauber.

The event is set via Zoom at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17. Registration is now available by clicking here. The event is free to attend. Part one of the two-part series is available by clicking here. Everyone is encouraged to attend!

University Book Club

The Averett University Book Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 17, at 4:45 p.m. (currently via Zoom). The Book Club is open to all faculty, staff and students. There is no assigned book as we each share what we are reading. We have learned so much from one another and would love for you to join us!

Click here to join the Zoom meeting. If you would like to dial in by using your phone please email averettcentral@Averett.edu from your Averett assigned email account and the password for access will be sent directly to your Averett email address within 24 hours.

2020 Danville-Pittsylvania Heart Walk

Join us virtually for the Danville-Pittsylvania Heart Walk! Hike, bike or walk where you are and share your photos on Facebook Live.

Averett University is once again a proud sponsor of the Danville-Pittsylvania Heart Walk set for Saturday, Sept. 19. Festivities begin at 9:30 a.m., and the walk will begin at 10 a.m.

Know that you will be saving lives in the community and making a difference if you join one of the Averett University Heart Walk teams: Team Ave or Team Rett.

For more information, visit www.DanvilleHeartWalk.org.

Day to Engage

Please join us for Day to Engage on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Student Patio. Click the photo at left for more information.

Masks and Buffs

Tired of wearing the same old face covering day after day? Get a new Averett mask or buff and support Averett University Athletics! Email Karen Prince or call 434-791-5700 to order yours today.