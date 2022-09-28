Averett, Community Members Pack 20,000 Meals to Benefit Dan River Region

Posted on September 28th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Over 150 volunteers packed oatmeal to help those in need in the Dan River Region Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Averett University.

In all, 20,000 meals were prepared and sent to God’s Storehouse where they will be distributed throughout the area.

The oatmeal ingredients and equipment used were provided by Harvest Pack, who partnered with Averett to make the event happen.

“It’s amazing what can happen when you bring a lot of students together to impact their community. And in this case, they’ll be impacting their community with over 20,000 meals,” Harvest Pack Partnerships Manager Brad Fleming said.

Since 2012, Harvest Pack has prepared and distributed over 10 million meals and is on track to surpass one million meals distributed for 2022.

In just a half hour, volunteers had packaged 5,000 meals in Averett’s Carrington Gym. Fleming recognized the accomplishment, and sophomore Jonel Fitz rang a gong to mark the occasion to applause.

Volunteers from God’s Storehouse, Danville Community College and The Nonprofit Network also joined to help with Tuesday’s meal packing.

