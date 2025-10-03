Averett Departments Engage at the Career ChoICE Youth Expo

Posted on October 3rd, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Several Averett University departments took part in the 2025 Career ChoICE Youth Expo, which took place Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 1 & 2 at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham, Virginia. Presented by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR), the Expo connected students with local industries and future career opportunities.

The two-day event, which began in 2015, engages thousands of middle school and high school students from Southside Virginia annually. In all, 18 middle schools were in attendance on Wednesday and 11 high schools attended on Thursday. The event was available to students from Danville, Martinsville, Halifax, Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania counties.

The Averett University departments that took part in this year’s event are: Health and Sports Sciences, Business Administration, Aviation, Computer Science, Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences and Education. Some of the fun activities that helped engage the students were interactive game, career discussions and a flight simulator. The event was staffed by both Averett faculty and students.

Students had the opportunity to discover local career paths and engage directly with a wide range of employers. Each attendee received a comprehensive booklet featuring details on 14 nationally recognized career clusters, complete with young professional spotlights and key insights into occupations, salary ranges, job demand, and educational requirements.

This event allows students to Imagine their potential, Connect with employers and Explore career possibilities (The ICE in Career ChoICE). The event follows a straightforward format: multiple zones are set up, each featuring employers who lead interactive, hands-on activities. Students move through the zones at their own pace, choosing which employers to engage with. Activities vary widely—from immersive virtual reality experiences and practical demonstrations to skill-based challenges and fun games like spin-the-wheel.

