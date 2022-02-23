Averett Employees Explore Airport Tuesday

Posted on February 23rd, 2022 by Matt Bell

Averett faculty and staff gathered yesterday to explore the University’s growing footprint at Danville Regional Airport. The “Averett 2025: Soaring to New Heights Luncheon and Tours” was a time for employees to learn more about accomplishments and upcoming projects in the University’s strategic plan, as well as tour Averett’s areas at the airport.

Employees enjoyed a round-trip tour of the University’s Flight Center and airplane hangars, as well as AU Aviation Services’ location and maintenance hangar, all led by flight instructors and students. In July, Averett became the fixed-based operator of the Danville Regional Airport, but the University has had a presence at the airport for 40 years, operating its aeronautics degree program out of the George J. Falk Flight Operations Center next door to the FBO area. More than 100 Averett Aeronautics majors are learning the business of aviation or receiving in-flight training at Averett’s FAA-approved 141-certified flight school. The FBO is part of the University’s strategic plan to expand and leverage innovative partnerships in the region and beyond.

The Averett 2025 Bigger Dreams, Bolder Futures strategic plan is well underway with a vision that is bold and able to deliver a tangible and adaptable set of strategies to lead us into the year 2025 and beyond. Averett is focused on enhancements to the campus that will benefit students and our region for decades to come. The University also has embarked upon an in-depth branding project that is refining the way in which we share the Averett story, and the University has laid the foundation for an upcoming comprehensive fundraising campaign that will ensure Averett’s ascension. All of these initiatives will continue to propel the University forward in bigger and bolder ways.