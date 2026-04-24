Averett Equestrian Individuals Place at IDA Nationals

Posted on April 24th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

The Averett University Intercollegiate Dressage Association (IDA) team members had a strong showing at the 2026 IDA National Championship on Thursday at the National Equestrian Center in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. Thursday’s competition was in the Individual and Dressage Seat Equitation (DSE) events.

In the First Level competition, Elize Iden finished in seventh place. In the Upper Training competition, Carly Williams earned a fifth-place finish. In the Lower Training competition, Katelyn Rufert earned a seventh-place finish. In the Introductory competition, Kylie Channell finished in ninth place. In the DSE Lower Training competition, Sarah Scearce finished in second place.

The championships will conclude on Friday, April 24, as the team competition will take place, beginning at noon.