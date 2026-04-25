Averett Equestrian Places Fourth at IDA Nationals, Two Win Individual Titles

Posted on April 25th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

The Averett University Intercollegiate Dressage Association (IDA) team finished fourth at the 2026 IDA National Championship at the National Equestrian Center in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. Two individuals, Audrey Beckhardt and Carly Williams each won national titles in their respective competitions on Friday afternoon.

Beckhardt placed first in the First Level competition and Willams placed first in the Upper Training competition. In the Lower Training competition, Mackenzie Joy placed 10th. In the Introductory competition, Ashlee Study finished in 11th place. Williams also received the Reserve High Point Rider with a 72.069%.

Earlier in the week, Averett University equestrians placed well in Thursday’s Individual and Dressage Seat Equitation (DSE) events.

In the First Level competition, Elize Iden finished in seventh place. In the Upper Training competition, Williams earned a fifth-place finish. In the Lower Training competition, Katelyn Rufert earned a seventh-place finish. In the Introductory competition, Kylie Channell finished in ninth place. In the DSE Lower Training competition, Sarah Scearce finished in second place.