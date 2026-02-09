Averett Equestrian Wins IDA Regional Championship, Including Individual Honors

Posted on February 9th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

PROVIDENCE, N.C. — Averett University hosted the final doubleheader IDA show of the season, winning High Point Team and Team Regional Champion on Sunday, with many individuals also winning regional championships.

In Saturday’s competition, sophomore Audrey Beckhardt and junior Elize Idén kicked off the day with outstanding tests at First Level, earning third and first place, respectively, with Idén receiving High Point Rider of the Day. Sophomore Carly Williams had a good ride, receiving fourth at Upper Training. Freshman Morgan Mockabe placed first in Upper Training and freshman Kathlyn Rufert earned second place at Lower Training. Sophomore Mackenzie Joy had a challenging ride and received fifth place at Lower Training. In the introductory level, sophomore Ashlee Study received second place and Kylie Channell placed sixth.

For Dressage Seat Equitation (DSE), Idén started off strong at First Level, walking away with a well-earned first place. Junior Megan McClelland-Clayton had a challenging ride and placed fourth in First Level. Mockabee and Joy had great rides at Upper Training DSE, placing first and fourth, respectively. Study rode at Lower Training DSE and won first place, followed by Sarah Scearce, in second place. Channell and freshman Emma Bacchi rode well in Intro DSE, earning second and sixth place, respectively. Averett University’s team took home third overall.

On Sunday, Beckhardt and Idén had great rides at First Level, taking home third and fourth place. Williams rode at Upper Training Level, winning at that level and received reserve High Point Rider. Rufert rode in Lower Training Level was awarded first place in Lower Training Level. Joy placed fifth in Lower Training Level. Hannah Mayerhoeffer had a beautiful ride and won the class. Channell also tested in Intro level and earned second in the class.

For DSE, McClelland-Clayton had a very strong ride in First Level, earning second place, with Idén receiving third place. Mockabee and Joy rode in Upper Training DSE and earned first and third place, respectively. Scearce earned third place in Lower Training DSE. Bacchi and Channell ended the competition in Intro DSE, receiving fourth and sixth place, respectively.

For regional placings, starting at First Level tests, Idén earned Champion and Audrey Beckhardt received Reserve Champion. At Upper Training level for tests, Carly Williams won Champion. For Lower Training, Rufert took home Champion, and Mackenzie Joy earned Reserve Champion. For Introductory level tests, Kylie Channel received Champion, and Ashlee Study earned Reserve Champion. All Regional Champions for Testing are qualified for IDA Nationals.

For regional placings in DSE, starting at First Level, Elize Idén earned Reserve Champion. At Lower Training, Ashlee Study received Champion, and Sarah Scearce earned Reserve Champion. All Regional Champions and Reserve Champions for DSE are qualified for IDA Nationals.

Averett was named the Regional Champion team and qualified for IDA Nationals.

By: Megan McClelland