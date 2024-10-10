Averett Faculty Member Moderates City’s Candidate Forum

Posted on October 10th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Averett University faculty member Dr. Slade Lellock played a key role in at a recent candidates’ forum hosted by Cardinal News on October 3.

Lellock, Averett assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice, moderated the 90-minute discussion among participating Danville City Council candidates vying for five open seats. The forum allowed the seven candidates in attendance an opportunity to delve in to their platform and a chance to answer questions important to the election, which were suggested by readers of Cardinal News and presented by Lellock.

“I’m grateful to Averett for recommending me for this role, though I’ll admit, I was hesitant at first—especially given the kind of rhetoric we often hear on the national stage,” Lellock said. “But I wanted to push myself outside of my comfort zone…and I’m glad I did.

Topics included housing, usage of casino tax revenue, collective bargaining for city employees and the current debate about the city’s animal shelter. Lellock allowed each candidate 90 seconds to respond to each question, as well as 90 seconds at the end of the program to make a final statement.

“Showing up, whether it’s at the polls or at candidate forums, can really make a difference. Plus, you get a front-row seat to see local conversations unfold about issues that matter for our city,” said Lellock.

Several dozen citizens attended the forum, which was held at Danville Community College. Candidates Maureen Belko, Lawrence Campbell Jr., Petrina Carter, Barry Mayo, Felice McWilliams, Sherman Saunders and Lee Vogler participated in the forum, while Shakeva Frazier and Madison Whittle did not attend.