Averett has 96 student-athletes earn USA South Academic All-Conference honors for 2020-21

Posted on June 17th, 2021 by Matt Bell

ROME, Ga. — Averett University had 96 student-athletes earn 2020-21 USA South Academic All-Conference honors as the league unveiled its accolades.



Across the conference, a record 1,755 student-athletes earned USA South Academic All-Conference honors during the 2020-21 academic year. A student-athlete must have earned a 3.30 GPA in each of the two semesters of a given year to be eligible. This is an increase from a 3.00 GPA, which had been the minimum requirement. Any student-athlete participating at any conference institution is eligible thus the participant does not have to compete in a conference-sponsored sport. Additionally, any student-athlete earning a 3.90 GPA or above earned the All-Academic honor “With Distinction.”



View the entire 2020-21 USA South Academic All-Conference Team (PDF).



Averett Academic All-Conference Selections:

Kaitlyn Aherron*, softball

Lacey Allen, cheerleading

Michael Allen, men’s golf

Lindsey Bateman*, women’s lacrosse

Bradley Bizzell*, men’s soccer

Kourtnie Blankenship, softball

Frank Blevins, men’s cross country/wrestling

Erik Blick, men’s soccer

Chelsea Brooks-Giles, volleyball

Conner Brown, men’s soccer

Jared Brown, football

Jorgen Buskbjerg. men’s golf

Grey Capozzoli, volleyball

Samantha Casey*, women’s soccer

Casey Cook*, softball

Eleanor Crane*, women’s tennis

Hunter Crews*, football

Courtney DeLone, women’s lacrosse

Morgann Dills*, women’s soccer

Tavian Durrett, men’s basketball

Courtney Eanes, cheerleading

Caroline Earle*, women’s lacrosse

Adrian Earle, football

Cole Edwards, football

Maja Kindberg, women’s soccer

Baste Endresen, men’s soccer

Alejandra Garcia, women’s tennis

DaiZuane’ Giggetts, women’s soccer

Nakia-Lee Goodall, women’s tennis

Nate Hann, men’s lacrosse

Caleb Harmon, wrestling

Hannah Heath, softball

Thania Hernandez, women’s soccer

Louise Hovhammar, women’s tennis

Jihnez Hutchinson, women’s basketball

Zelgin Jackson, baseball

Alvaro Jimenez*, men’s tennis

Lauren Johnston, softball

Isaiah Jones, men’s basketball

Joseph Jones, wrestling

Morgan Jones*, cheerleading

Olivia Jones, softball

Katri Kakko*, women’s soccer

Mallerie Kidd, cheerleading

Andrew Lancaster*, baseball

Devin Lassiter, volleyball

Karsin Lee, softball

Elena Lewis, softball

Austin Long*, wrestling

Brock Lucas, football

Marshall Mallory, esports

Zamyiah Mangum, volleyball

Sarah Marlowe, volleyball

Stan Martherus*, men’s tennis

Morgan McKinney, cheerleading

Will Merritt, men’s lacrosse/wrestling

Michael Michaud, men’s lacrosse

Patrick Miller, men’s soccer

Ridge Mills, football

Jenny Montes, women’s soccer

Lauren Montren, volleyball

Krystian Morgan, football

Madison Morin, women’s soccer

Colby Morris, football

Emma Nash, volleyball

Lauren Nelson, softball

Skylyn Ostwalt, volleyball

Lanie Ouzts, volleyball

Leevi Partanen, men’s soccer

Austin Paynter*, football

Elizabeth Peasley, women’s lacrosse

Mason Pinnell, football

Gabbie Porter*, women’s lacrosse

Talia Prosper, women’s basketball

Dylan Rabon, football

Hayley Robinson, dance

Ashley Ruelo, women’s soccer

Oliver Ruff, esports

Christopher Sabin, esports

Samuli Salo, esports

Caleb Saylors, football

Conner Showalter*, football

Jenifer Silva, women’s soccer

Tyler Smith, baseball

Alexander Soerensen, men’s soccer

Zachary Spradlin, esports

Kelsey Steckroth, women’s lacrosse

Owen Story, men’s soccer

Jasmine Sutton-Banks, dance

Hannah Thompson, softball

Alex Turley, wrestling

Remy Vigouroux, women’s soccer

Tristan Wiggins-Fralin*, esports

Nick Winston*, baseball

Thomas Woodcock*, men’s tennis

Inka Zeilstra, women’s tennis



