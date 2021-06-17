Averett has 96 student-athletes earn USA South Academic All-Conference honors for 2020-21

ROME, Ga. — Averett University had 96 student-athletes earn 2020-21 USA South Academic All-Conference honors as the league unveiled its accolades.
Across the conference, a record 1,755 student-athletes earned USA South Academic All-Conference honors during the 2020-21 academic year. A student-athlete must have earned a 3.30 GPA in each of the two semesters of a given year to be eligible. This is an increase from a 3.00 GPA, which had been the minimum requirement. Any student-athlete participating at any conference institution is eligible thus the participant does not have to compete in a conference-sponsored sport. Additionally, any student-athlete earning a 3.90 GPA or above earned the All-Academic honor “With Distinction.”
View the entire 2020-21 USA South Academic All-Conference Team (PDF).
Averett Academic All-Conference Selections:
Kaitlyn Aherron*, softball
Lacey Allen, cheerleading
Michael Allen, men’s golf
Lindsey Bateman*, women’s lacrosse
Bradley Bizzell*, men’s soccer
Kourtnie Blankenship, softball
Frank Blevins, men’s cross country/wrestling
Erik Blick, men’s soccer
Chelsea Brooks-Giles, volleyball
Conner Brown, men’s soccer
Jared Brown, football
Jorgen Buskbjerg. men’s golf
Grey Capozzoli, volleyball
Samantha Casey*, women’s soccer
Casey Cook*, softball
Eleanor Crane*, women’s tennis
Hunter Crews*, football
Courtney DeLone, women’s lacrosse
Morgann Dills*, women’s soccer
Tavian Durrett, men’s basketball
Courtney Eanes, cheerleading
Caroline Earle*, women’s lacrosse
Adrian Earle, football
Cole Edwards, football
Maja Kindberg, women’s soccer
Baste Endresen, men’s soccer
Alejandra Garcia, women’s tennis
DaiZuane’ Giggetts, women’s soccer
Nakia-Lee Goodall, women’s tennis
Nate Hann, men’s lacrosse
Caleb Harmon, wrestling
Hannah Heath, softball
Thania Hernandez, women’s soccer
Louise Hovhammar, women’s tennis
Jihnez Hutchinson, women’s basketball
Zelgin Jackson, baseball
Alvaro Jimenez*, men’s tennis
Lauren Johnston, softball
Isaiah Jones, men’s basketball
Joseph Jones, wrestling
Morgan Jones*, cheerleading
Olivia Jones, softball
Katri Kakko*, women’s soccer
Mallerie Kidd, cheerleading
Andrew Lancaster*, baseball
Devin Lassiter, volleyball
Karsin Lee, softball
Elena Lewis, softball
Austin Long*, wrestling
Brock Lucas, football
Marshall Mallory, esports
Zamyiah Mangum, volleyball
Sarah Marlowe, volleyball
Stan Martherus*, men’s tennis
Morgan McKinney, cheerleading
Will Merritt, men’s lacrosse/wrestling
Michael Michaud, men’s lacrosse
Patrick Miller, men’s soccer
Ridge Mills, football
Jenny Montes, women’s soccer
Lauren Montren, volleyball
Krystian Morgan, football
Madison Morin, women’s soccer
Colby Morris, football
Emma Nash, volleyball
Lauren Nelson, softball
Skylyn Ostwalt, volleyball
Lanie Ouzts, volleyball
Leevi Partanen, men’s soccer
Austin Paynter*, football
Elizabeth Peasley, women’s lacrosse
Mason Pinnell, football
Gabbie Porter*, women’s lacrosse
Talia Prosper, women’s basketball
Dylan Rabon, football
Hayley Robinson, dance
Ashley Ruelo, women’s soccer
Oliver Ruff, esports
Christopher Sabin, esports
Samuli Salo, esports
Caleb Saylors, football
Conner Showalter*, football
Jenifer Silva, women’s soccer
Tyler Smith, baseball
Alexander Soerensen, men’s soccer
Zachary Spradlin, esports
Kelsey Steckroth, women’s lacrosse
Owen Story, men’s soccer
Jasmine Sutton-Banks, dance
Hannah Thompson, softball
Alex Turley, wrestling
Remy Vigouroux, women’s soccer
Tristan Wiggins-Fralin*, esports
Nick Winston*, baseball
Thomas Woodcock*, men’s tennis
Inka Zeilstra, women’s tennis
