Averett has school-record 111 student-athletes earn USA South Academic All-Conference honors for 2021-22

Posted on June 10th, 2022 by Matt Bell

ROME, Ga. — Averett University had a record 111 student-athletes earn 2021-22 USA South Academic All-Conference honors as the league unveiled its accolades.

Across the conference, a record 2,021 student-athletes earned USA South Academic All-Conference honors during the 2021-22 academic year. A student-athlete must have earned a 3.30 GPA in each of the two semesters of a given year to be eligible. This is an increase from a 3.00 GPA, which had been the minimum requirement. Any student-athlete participating at any conference institution is eligible thus the participant does not have to compete in a conference-sponsored sport. Additionally, any student-athlete earning a 3.90 GPA or above earned the All-Academic honor “With Distinction.”

View the entire 2021-22 USA South Academic All-Conference Team (PDF).

