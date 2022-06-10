Averett has school-record 111 student-athletes earn USA South Academic All-Conference honors for 2021-22

ROME, Ga. — Averett University had a record 111 student-athletes earn 2021-22 USA South Academic All-Conference honors as the league unveiled its accolades.
Across the conference, a record 2,021 student-athletes earned USA South Academic All-Conference honors during the 2021-22 academic year. A student-athlete must have earned a 3.30 GPA in each of the two semesters of a given year to be eligible. This is an increase from a 3.00 GPA, which had been the minimum requirement. Any student-athlete participating at any conference institution is eligible thus the participant does not have to compete in a conference-sponsored sport. Additionally, any student-athlete earning a 3.90 GPA or above earned the All-Academic honor “With Distinction.”
View the entire 2021-22 USA South Academic All-Conference Team (PDF).
|Averett Academic All-Conference Selections:
Rannis Akinyi, women’s lacrosse
Michael Allen, men’s golf
Lacey Allen*, cheerleading
Madison Anderson, dance
Akwasi Appiah, esports
Evelyn Balderrama, women’s soccer
Corey Baldwin, men’s basketball
Bradley Bizzell, men’s soccer
Kourtnie Blankenship*, softball
Erik Blick*, men’s soccer
Phillip Bohnenkamp*, men’s tennis
Faith Bowlin, women’s lacrosse
Grey Capozzoli*, volleyball
Samantha Casey*, women’s soccer
Rebecca Clifton, dance
Anna Coleman*, softball
Celia de Diego, women’s soccer
Courtney DeLone, women’s lacrosse
Morgann Dills*, women’s soccer
Cole Edwards*, football
Maja Kindberg, , women’s soccer
Blake Ellison*, esports
Baste Endresen, men’s soccer
Alejandra Garcia, women’s tennis
Joshua Grimshaw. esports
Keira Gunning. women’s tennis
Brandon Hatcher, baseball
Hannah Heath*, softball
Thania Hernandez, women’s soccer
Micah Holt, football/wrestling
Maiju Hyvarinen, women’s soccer
Matthew Isom, football
Lucas Jayne, men’s lacrosse
Morgan Jones*, cheerleading
Joseph Jones, wrestling
Olivia Jones, softball
Jaleel Jones, wrestling
Katri Kakko*, women’s soccer
Allison Kelley, cheerleading
Caleb Kimbrough, men’s golf
Fred Koskinen, men’s golf
Oliver Kousholt, men’s soccer
Linnea Sjostrom Krook, women’s tennis
Johnny Kummander, men’s soccer
Devin Lassiter, volleyball
Gabe LaVey*, wrestling
Rylie Leadore, women’s lacrosse
Karsin Lee*, softball
Elena Lewis*, softball
KeShawn Lewis, men’s basketball
Anton Lindberg, men’s soccer
Maxence Lippens, women’s tennis
Megan Lombardt*, women’s tennis
Brock Lucas, football
Marshall Mallory, esports
Zamyiah Mangum*, volleyball
Sarah Marlowe, volleyball
Ezequiel Marquez*, men’s soccer
Stan Martherus, men’s tennis
Lotta Mattila, women’s lacrosse
Nasser McCummings, wrestling
Morgan McKinney, cheerleading
Mike Michaud, men’s lacrosse
Trajon Mills*, football
Jenny Montes*, women’s soccer
Cullen Moore, football
Madison Morin*, women’s soccer
Colby Morris*, football
Peyton Mussina*, men’s golf
Emma Nash. volleyball
Ashley Navarro, women’s cross country
Lauren Nelson*, softball
Michael Nichols*, men’s cross country
Chase Nixon, football
Tyler Nuckols, baseball
Skylyn Ostwalt*, volleyball
Daniel Parkulo, wrestling
Leevi Partanen, men’s soccer
Austin Paynter*, football
Elizabeth Peasley*, women’s lacrosse
Brayton Powers, men’s lacrosse
Talia Prosper, women’s basketball
Dylan Rabon, football
Kris Richmond, football
Chris Riley, esports
Preston Robbins, baseball
Hayley Robinson*, dance
Ashley Ruelo, women’s soccer
Oliver Ruff*, esports
Paula Ryhsen, women’s tennis
Samuli Salo, esports
Jahdayna Samuels, women’s cross country
Conner Showalter*, football
Jenifer Silva, women’s soccer
Kayla Sisco, women’s cross country
Tyler Smith, baseball
Hayley Smith, dance
Zachary Spradlin*, esports
Cameron Stamm*, women’s golf
Kelsey Steckroth, women’s lacrosse
Kinsley Stevens, volleyball
Hannah Thompson*, softball
Alex Turley, wrestling
Alyssa Veasey*, women’s soccer
Remy Vigouroux, women’s soccer
Dawson Wainscott, baseball
Kaytlynn Walton, dance
Jahleel Williams, men’s basketball
Kyle Wilson, baseball
Brandon Woody*, wrestling
Inka Zeilstra, women’s tennis
This story originated on AverettCougars.com, and can be read by clicking here.