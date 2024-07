Averett has School-Record 143 Student-Athletes Earn 2023-24 Academic All-ODAC Team Honors

Posted on July 10th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

By: Drew Wilson/Director of Athletics Communications

FOREST, Va. — Averett University had a school-record 143 student-athletes earn 2023-24 Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic Team honors Wednesday as the league recognized 2,763 honorees in total across 17 institutions.

Averett, which completed its second year as a member in the ODAC in 2023-24, totaled 143 student-athletes with a 3.25 grade point average or higher — demolishing the highest single-year total in school history. Eligibility for the ODAC All-Academic Team is open to any student-athlete that competes in a conference-sponsored sport, regardless of academic class. Prospective honorees must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the academic year to be considered for ODAC All-Academic Team recognition.

Averett’s 2023-24 ODAC All-Academic Team Members

Oscar Aamodt, men’s soccer

Samuel Ani, men’s cross country/indoor/outdoor track & field

Olivia Appelberg, women’s soccer

Garrett Arner, baseball

Harshri Asher, women’s tennis

Evelyn Balderrama, women’s soccer

Elena Barrett, women’s soccer

Elisa Battermann, women’s tennis

Philipp Bohnenkamp, men’s tennis

Fermin Borbua-Watson, men’s basketball

Faith Bowlin, women’s lacrosse

Connor Boyd, men’s lacrosse

Nicholas Breen, men’s soccer

Brandt Brophy, baseball

Jaa Brown, women’s basketball

Chris Byrd, baseball

Jamael Carter Jr., men’s basketball

Samantha Casey, women’s soccer

Kait Cashman, women’s lacrosse

Will Caviness, football

Prabjeet Chandhok, men’s tennis

Matthew Clark, men’s lacrosse

Gavin Colwell, baseball

Nathan Comer, baseball

Giovanni D’Amico, men’s lacrosse

Nikita Dashkov, men’s tennis

Celia de Diego, women’s soccer

Carlie Deason, women’s volleyball

Alex Donnelly, men’s tennis

Isobel Evans, women’s soccer

Cameran France, women’s basketball

Fredrik Friberg, men’s tennis

Hannah Gammons, women’s golf

Olivia Garner, women’s basketball/outdoor track & field

Calder Garris, baseball

Molly George Softball

Carlotta Gonzalez, women’s cross country/indoor/outdoor track & field

Rachel Green, women’s volleyball

Caden Grider, baseball

Gabrielle Griffin, women’s cross country/indoor/outdoor track & field

Lisanne Guiaux, women’s soccer/lacrosse

Keira Gunning, women’s tennis

Mario Gutierrez, men’s soccer

Andrew Guynn, men’s lacrosse

Luke Harris, baseball

Sa’Quan Harrison, football

Ana Herrera, women’s tennis

Dawson Hobbs, men’s lacrosse

Cayden Holdsworth, women’s lacrosse

Lamar Horner, football

Jihnez Hutchinson, women’s basketball

Maiju Hyvarinen, women’s soccer

Matthew Isom, football

Ella Jabaley, women’s volleyball

Da’Janaeia Johnson, women’s indoor/outdoor track & field

Jaleel Jones, men’s wrestling

Hannah Jones Softball

Olivia Jones Softball

Emma Jones, women’s basketball

Maddox Jordan, baseball

Hailey Juhasz, women’s soccer

Gracie Kean, women’s lacrosse

John Keba, men’s golf

Franka Keil, women’s tennis

Jarno Kelander, football

Annika Kellerer, women’s tennis

Siddhi Khandelwal, women’s tennis

Maja Kindberg, women’s soccer

Fred Koskinen, men’s golf

Oliver Kousholt, men’s soccer

Connor Kubis, baseball

Patrick Leslie, men’s soccer

Jordan Lewis, men’s basketball

Niko Liberatore, men’s basketball

Brenda Light, women’s volleyball

Daniel Lilley, men’s soccer

Anton Lindberg, men’s soccer

Erika Lindstrom, women’s soccer

Austin Long, men’s wrestling

Anibal Lopez, men’s soccer

Tyler Lowe, baseball

Halen Lowman, baseball

Alejandro Lucas Nielfa, men’s golf

Mackenzi Luckenbaugh softball

Sigrid Lycksaeter, women’s golf

Sarah Lysohir Softball

Nolan Maccabe, baseball

Hugo Maireles, men’s soccer

Sophia Marshall, women’s golf

Ben Mast, football

Nick McCray, baseball

Kylie McWhorter, women’s lacrosse

Dayton Moore, women’s volleyball

Sydney Mounce, women’s volleyball

Jaeden Mukkaladyil, men’s tennis

Emma Nash, women’s volleyball

Ashley Navarro, women’s cross country

Mackenzie Newcomb softball

A.J. Orlando III, men’s wrestling

Abby Owen Softball

Manuela Pacheco Gonzalez, women’s golf

Hope Parrish, women’s volleyball

Dominic Pascoe, men’s wrestling

Michael Pellegrino, baseball

Cooper Perryman, women’s golf

Casey Peterson, men’s lacrosse

Brayton Powers, men’s lacrosse

Kevin Price, football/wrestling

Colton Price, men’s basketball

Talia Prosper, women’s basketball/outdoor track & field

Azael Quintero, men’s cross country/indoor/outdoor track & field

Sheyla Romero, women’s lacrosse

Paula Ryhsen, women’s tennis

Emma Saeler softball

Brianna Sams, women’s basketball/lacrosse

Lucia Sanchez, women’s soccer

Unique Savage, women’s basketball

Spencer Schaper, football

Amelie Schroeder, women’s tennis

Tim Schware, baseball

Drew Skinner, baseball

Raylei Smith, women’s soccer

Alexander Soerensen, men’s soccer

Ari-Anna Soldra, women’s volleyball

Daniel Starr, men’s soccer

Kaci Stephenson softball

Kinsley Stevens, women’s volleyball

Johnny Stewart, men’s golf

Taylor Sullivan Softball

Dilara Sultanova, women’s tennis

Emelie Swartling, women’s soccer

Connor Taff, men’s lacrosse

Lotta Tiittanen, women’s indoor/outdoor track & field

D’Markus Tucker, men’s basketball

Jack Turner, baseball

Alyssa Veasey, women’s soccer

Alexander Vidmo, men’s golf

Remy Vigouroux, women’s soccer

Hannah Walton, women’s golf

Mason Williams, baseball

Kadence Woodlief, women’s volleyball/softball

Hannah Zabik, women’s cross country/softball

Kevin Zischke, baseball