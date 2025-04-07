Averett Holds Annual Honors Recognition Ceremony

Averett University recognized numerous students at its annual Honors Recognition Program on Tuesday, April 1. Honorees and their guests, along with faculty and staff, filled the university’s Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center to celebrate outstanding accomplishments of students from the 2024-2025 academic year.
Ginger Henderson, Averett’s vice president for academic affairs, hosted the event and lauded all the honorees for their efforts. Reverend Sean Timmons, the university chaplain, joined Henderson on stage and offered the invocation and helped present the awards.
“This moment is yours. Your perseverance, your curiosity and your commitment to learning has brought you here. And we couldn’t be prouder,” Henderson said. “Whether you are receiving an academic distinction, a departmental award or a special recognition, know that your effort has made a lasting impact. Keep striving, keep learning and keep pushing the boundaries.”
Students who made the President’s List and Dean’s List stood in recognition for their achievement of a 4.0-plus or a 3.4-plus grade point average respectively. Certificates were presented to the students for both lists.
Departmental awards were then presented to the following students:
Sydney Adkins – Highest GPA in Education Award
Nathaniel Ballard – Outstanding Student in Business Administration Award
Brooke Burke – Theatre Department Outstanding Student of the Year Award
Jeanna Cook – David Hoffman Interdisciplinary Honors Award
Suzanna Davis – Outstanding Student in English Award
Olivia Garner – Outstanding Student in Sociology and Criminal Justice Award
Richard Harris – Nursing Faculty Award for ABSN Nursing Program
Alexia Hawker – Highest Senior Grade Point Average in Nursing Award
Salem Hill – Nursing Faculty Award
Paige Johnson – Outstanding Equestrian Studies Award
Micah Jones – Outstanding Achievement in Psychology Award
Abigail Keith – Outstanding Achievement in Psychology Award
Elyse Kenney – Equestrian Studies Academic Honors Award
Tiffany Kistler – Russell C. Brachman Biology Award
Zachary Miloszar – Education Department Leadership Award and the Virginia Scholar Award
Mackenzie Newcomb – Highest Sophomore Grade Point Average in Nursing Award
Alejandro Nielfa – Outstanding Student in Computer Science Award
Brayton Powers – Norma Roady Physical Education, Wellness and Sports Science Award
Isaiah Reed – Theatre Department Outstanding Student of the Year Award
Jarod Ribordy – Nursing Leadership Award for ABSN Nursing Program
Brittany Salas – Highest Junior Grade Point Average in Nursing Award
Amelie Schroeder – Outstanding Student in Communications Award
Robert Schwarz – Outstanding Student in Religion Award
Antony Useche – Outstanding Student in Religion Award
Alyssa Veasey – Student Success Academic Leadership Award
Alayna Vickers – Highest GPA in Education Award
Hannah Walton – Outstanding Student in History & Political Science Award
Nicole Zendarski – Highest Senior GPA in ABSN Nursing Program
To view the full recorded ceremony, click here.