Averett Holds Annual Honors Recognition Ceremony

Posted on April 7th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Averett University recognized numerous students at its annual Honors Recognition Program on Tuesday, April 1. Honorees and their guests, along with faculty and staff, filled the university’s Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center to celebrate outstanding accomplishments of students from the 2024-2025 academic year.

Ginger Henderson, Averett’s vice president for academic affairs, hosted the event and lauded all the honorees for their efforts. Reverend Sean Timmons, the university chaplain, joined Henderson on stage and offered the invocation and helped present the awards.

“This moment is yours. Your perseverance, your curiosity and your commitment to learning has brought you here. And we couldn’t be prouder,” Henderson said. “Whether you are receiving an academic distinction, a departmental award or a special recognition, know that your effort has made a lasting impact. Keep striving, keep learning and keep pushing the boundaries.”

Students who made the President’s List and Dean’s List stood in recognition for their achievement of a 4.0-plus or a 3.4-plus grade point average respectively. Certificates were presented to the students for both lists.

Departmental awards were then presented to the following students:

Sydney Adkins – Highest GPA in Education Award

Nathaniel Ballard – Outstanding Student in Business Administration Award

Brooke Burke – Theatre Department Outstanding Student of the Year Award

Jeanna Cook – David Hoffman Interdisciplinary Honors Award

Suzanna Davis – Outstanding Student in English Award

Olivia Garner – Outstanding Student in Sociology and Criminal Justice Award

Richard Harris – Nursing Faculty Award for ABSN Nursing Program

Alexia Hawker – Highest Senior Grade Point Average in Nursing Award

Salem Hill – Nursing Faculty Award

Paige Johnson – Outstanding Equestrian Studies Award

Micah Jones – Outstanding Achievement in Psychology Award

Abigail Keith – Outstanding Achievement in Psychology Award

Elyse Kenney – Equestrian Studies Academic Honors Award

Tiffany Kistler – Russell C. Brachman Biology Award

Zachary Miloszar – Education Department Leadership Award and the Virginia Scholar Award

Mackenzie Newcomb – Highest Sophomore Grade Point Average in Nursing Award

Alejandro Nielfa – Outstanding Student in Computer Science Award

Brayton Powers – Norma Roady Physical Education, Wellness and Sports Science Award

Isaiah Reed – Theatre Department Outstanding Student of the Year Award

Jarod Ribordy – Nursing Leadership Award for ABSN Nursing Program

Brittany Salas – Highest Junior Grade Point Average in Nursing Award

Amelie Schroeder – Outstanding Student in Communications Award

Robert Schwarz – Outstanding Student in Religion Award

Antony Useche – Outstanding Student in Religion Award

Alyssa Veasey – Student Success Academic Leadership Award

Alayna Vickers – Highest GPA in Education Award

Hannah Walton – Outstanding Student in History & Political Science Award

Nicole Zendarski – Highest Senior GPA in ABSN Nursing Program

To view the full recorded ceremony, click here.