Averett Holds Opening Celebration for Faculty, Staff

Posted on August 9th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Averett University held an opening celebration for faculty and staff members Monday, Aug. 8. The annual event held in the Grant Center at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus highlighted accomplishments from the past academic year and new employees for almost 200 in attendance, in addition to providing updates ahead of the start of the 164th academic year.

“Every August when we kick off the opening of a new year, we can all feel the energy, the excitement… and the energy in this Grant Center reflects all of that! I think what we’re feeling is the full, rich promise of a new year,” Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks said.

During her remarks, Franks noted the event had a casino theme.

“It’s not just about Caesar’s coming to town. It’s about being all in, all Averett,” Dr. Franks said. “At Averett, we’re altogether different. Because we know that it’s through our relationships with one another and with our students that fuel their futures, which explains our unmistakable family atmosphere.”

Averett, as Franks explained, is all in to give students the best education, experience, prepar ation for the marketplace, exemplary student-athletes, in service to the community and to help students reach their goals.

New employees since August 2021 were recognized with a slideshow presentation, and a highlight reel of accomplishments played for all in attendance.

“When I look back over this past year, I am immensely proud of how far we’ve come, and looking forward is even more exciting,” Franks said.

Faculty and staff members provided departmental updates during the event. Afterward, Credo Senior Consultant Dr. Sean McGreevy provided an update on achieving student success before Franks closed out the celebration.

Averett Mathematics Professor Dr. Gary Tucker closed the event with a blessing of the year, and Averett student Maleek Henderson blessed the food prior to the event’s start.

Each faculty and staff member received an Averett branded deck of cards and a poker chip as a keepsake.

“Keep this chip on your desk or carry it in your pocket as a daily reminder that you are all in,” Franks said.

President Franks and her husband, Joe, welcomed employees to their home after the opening celebration for fellowship and to reconnect following summer break.

Join Averett for Convocation Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center ahead of the start of the new semester on August 17. Remarks will be shared by Franks to the class of 2026 in addition to other updates.