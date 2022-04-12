Averett Holds “Play to Engage” for Area School-Aged Children

Posted on April 12th, 2022 by Matt Bell

With the semester winding down, Averett University students took a break from projects and assignments to play with school-aged children from the Danville area Monday, April 11, at the University’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus.

Around 60 children from community partners including the Danville Family YMCA, the Boys & Girls Club of the Danville Area and Hoop Don’t Shoot “Save Our Youth” played a wide array of games with more than 170 Averett students.

Games included football, baseball, golf, soccer, dodgeball, tug-of-war and basketball, among others. Coaches from Averett Athletics were also on hand to play along with the children and to offer instructions and helpful tips.

At the golf station, Averett Director of Golf Ben Potter and Golf Assistant Coach Brooke Wetzel helped children with chipping into a target. Slowly, children got the hang of using a wedge golf club as golf balls soared in the sky to the cheers of Averett students who were also there helping.

Children put on their best moves against an opponent at the football station to try and catch a football thrown by members of Averett’s football team. Each catch was celebrated by team members cheering and huddling around those who make successful catches.

Snacks, water and T-shirts were also provided to everyone who participated Monday.

“Play to Engage brings local students from across the region to engage in play and learn about different sports and recreational activities,” Tia Yancey said. She is the director of community engagement for the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness at Averett.

Watch a video from Play to Engage by clicking here. For more photos, click here.