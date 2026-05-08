Averett Honors 2026 BSN Nursing Graduates at Pinning Ceremony

Posted on May 8th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Averett University’s School of Nursing celebrated the Class of 2026 with its annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony, held at the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center’s Pritchett Auditorium on the morning of Friday, May 8,

This long-standing ceremony honored Averett students who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees this spring, celebrating the culmination of a tradition that spans centuries. The nurse pinning ceremony incorporates many meaningful symbols, including nursing caps, pins, lamps, and anointed oil.

“Nursing is a profession with a rich history and we look forward to the contributions these graduates will make to that legacy.” said Dr. Kathy Cline, dean of Averett’s School of Nursing., in her opening remarks. She also recognized the importance of the family and friends gathered at the ceremony, who had been there for the graduates.

“You, the friends and family of our graduates, are, perhaps, the most vital elements. Without your love, support and caring for a multitude of details, they would not be here today. This ceremony marks the competition of their nursing education and the beginning of their new roles.”

This year, 10 nursing students are graduating in the traditional BSN program. The ABSN graduates were honored with a similar ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia on Thursday, May 7. The BSN graduates were allowed to have people meaningful to each of them do the actual pinning.

“It is a beautiful day and a meaningful morning,” Dr. Julie Brown, Averett University Provost said. “Today, we gather to not simply to celebrate the completion of a degree, but to witness something far more profound, the beginning of a calling.”

The morning’s guest speaker was Shelly Codrum DNP, RN, NEA-BC, the Market Chief Nursing Officer for SOVAH Health. She celebrated the graduates’ accomplishments and the promise of their bright futures.

“Today, we honor not just academic achievement, but perseverance, growth and purpose,” Codrum said. “This pinning ceremony represents your transition from nursing students to professional nurse, a role that carries not only great responsibility, but tremendous influence.

“At Averett University, you were taught more than skills and content, but you were shaped by a community grounded in connection, service, integrity and excellence.”

Female graduates also wore the traditional white nursing cap, a historic symbol of professionalism and cleanliness that has come to represent compassionate care across the field. A particularly moving moment came when University Chaplain Rev. Sean Timmons anointed the graduates’ hands with oil, a gesture honoring the deep, sacred commitment that nursing entails. The graduates also were invited to recite the Nightingale Pledge, symbolic to the nursing profession.

The ceremony also recognized this year’s award winners for Outstanding Student from both the BSN and ABSN programs, Honorees were Margaret Barstow in the ABSN program. That award was present on Thursday, May 7 at the ceremony in Norfolk. The BSN winner was Mary-Brooke Shelton. Shelton was also given the opportunity to speak to the assembled audience.

Many of today’s graduates have already taken the next step in their professional journeys. Averett’s 2026 nursing graduates will continue their education and careers at a variety of medical facilities throughout the region. They will provide care across a broad spectrum of specialties, including women’s health, emergency medicine, maternal-infant care, and pediatrics. Some graduates also plan to pursue roles in academia, with aspirations of becoming clinical instructors and professors.

The graduates will join the rest of Averett’s Class of 2026 on Saturday, May 9, to participate in the University’s Spring 2026 Commencement exercises. To view the 2026 Averett University Commencement, please click here HERE.

To view an archived video of the 2026 Nurse Pinning ceremony, please click HERE. To view a photo gallery of the 2026 Nurse Pinning Ceremony, please click HERE.