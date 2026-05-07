Averett Honors Faculty, Staff and Retirees at Luncheon

Posted on May 7th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Averett University held its annual Faculty, Staff and Retiree Appreciation Celebration Thursday, May 7, in the Cougar Den Dining Hall on its Main Campus.

The event highlights the outstanding work of the university’s faculty and staff, recognizes special awards and accomplishments within the university community and honors those retiring from their service to Averett.

This year, only two faculty members were recognized as retirees for their achievements. Averett Provost Dr. Julie Brown delivered personal remarks about the retirees.

Mr. Richard Breen ’81, Professor of Theatre from 1996-2026. He also has served as the university’s Faculty Athletics Representative from 2015-2026.

Dr. Claudia Cardona, Assistant Professor of Chemistry (2022-2026).

Brown was joined by Dr. Thomas Powell, Averett University President in honoring Breen, the only one of the two retirees that was able to attend the ceremony. Breen, the master of ceremony of the event had earlier been recognized for his 30th year of service to the university

A number of awards and recognitions were made for faculty and staff members for distinguished service to the University.

The Outstanding Faculty Member award, presented by Stephen Davidson, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, was presented to Dr. Anna Kautzman, Assistant Professor of Finance. The Outstanding Staff Member award was presented by Danny Miller, Director of Athletics, and was awarded to Drew Wilson, Director of Marketing and Communications.

The next group of recognitions were Averett’s Values in Action Awards – a group of five awards that recognize those employees who most exemplified the University’s 11 values. These included:

Curiosity, Imagination and Relevancy Award

Dr. Jennifer Hughes, Associate Professor of English

Growth and Learning Award

Dr. Mackenzie Rose, Assistant Professor of Education

Agility and Transformation Award

Debbie Pike, Executive Assistant to the President

Inclusivity and Openness Award

Dr. Atticia Bundy, Director of Counseling Services

Other recognitions included acknowledgements of those who reached a milestone year of service to Averett. A list of those names can be found HERE.