Averett Hosts 9th Annual Engaged Showcase

Posted on November 13th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Averett University’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC) celebrated the ninth annual Engaged Learning Showcase in the Carrington Recreation Center on Monday, Nov. 11.

Representing students and faculty from Averett, the event featured more than 20 course-based projects ranging from service-learning, internships, volunteer experiences, and experiential learning opportunities.

Dr. Tiffany M. Franks, Averett’s President welcomed the attendees and presenters by recognizing the students, faculty and staff for their hard work on helping our community partners build engagement throughout the Dan River Region.

Due to an increased turnout, the annual event was shifted to the larger on-campus recreation center from the lobby of the Frith Fine Arts Center, where it had been previously presented.

The ceremony portion of the event featured the 2024 Engaged Learning Awards for outstanding faculty, students, intern and community partner. Dr. Venita Mitchell, Averett’s Vice President for Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer and Tia Yancey, the CCECC’s Director of Community Outreach and Engagement, introduced the winners and presented the awards. This year’s recipients are:

Engaged Intern Award: Daniel Olasoko

Engaged Faculty Award: Dr. Shelton Herbert

Engaged Student Award: Jonel Fitz and Amy Marzano

Engaged Community Partner Award: God’s Storehouse