Averett Hosts Harvest Pack Monday as Part of MLK Week of Service

Posted on January 20th, 2020 by Matt Bell

More than 50 volunteers gathered in Averett University’s Carrington Gym today to help with Harvest Pack. The event was held as a part of Martin Luther King Jr. week at Averett to supply meals to those in Danville and the surrounding area.

Throughout the day students, faculty and staff volunteering learned how Harvest Pack reaches hundreds of thousands of people annually with their meals program. According to Harvest Park Partnerships Manager Brad Fleming, the nationwide organization provided God’s Storehouse with more than 16,320 meals. Those meals will stay in the area.

“We are thankful for everyone who came out to support this event and we are thrilled to provide those in need in our community with a meal,” said Tia Yancey, director of community engagement at the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC) at Averett.

God’s Storehouse Director Karen Harris said the meals will be provided to customers who receive assistance from them in addition to students through God’s Storehouse’s weekend backpack program.

Founded in 2012, Harvest Pack is a 501(c)(3) humanitarian hunger relief nonprofit organization. Harvest Pack addresses food insecurity by supporting volunteers in bringing meal packing events to their local communities. Harvest Pack’s healthy meals are then donated to established nonprofit partners who distribute to food insecure communities. Though Harvest Pack’s primary focus is fighting hunger in the United States, they are proud to support global needs with selected international organizations as well.

This is one of several opportunities for Averett students, faculty and staff to join in with the community for service projects throughout the week. For the full schedule of service opportunities and events, click here.