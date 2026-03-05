Averett Hosts USDF Judges Training Program

Posted on March 5th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

The Averett University Equestrian Center was the host site for Part B of the United States Dressage Federation Judges training program, organized by NCDCTA (North Carolina Dressage and Combined Training Association) on the weekend of Feb. 28-March 1. Close to 100 participants and auditors from up and down the East Coast came to the Averett Main Campus for a day of lecture. The group then traveled to the equestrian center for a day of judging live dressage tests. Students from the equestrian program participated as auditors, volunteer ambassadors, and demo riders for the live judging. The third part of this training program will take place on May 16-17 at Averett.

For photos from the event, please click HERE. (Photos courtesy of Sara Tromba ’21)