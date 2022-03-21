Averett IDA team wins region championship

Posted on March 21st, 2022 by Matt Bell

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Averett University equestrian’s IDA team finished its final show of the regular season at Wake Forest University with a perfect score of 21, winning the competition and clinching the regional team champion title.

Senior Elizaveeta Anikeeva won her test at first level, was awarded high score rider of the show and was named individual regional champion at first level. Junior Annie Morgan won her test at Upper Training and was named individual regional champion at her level. Senior Breanna Gemmel won her test at lower training, was awarded reserve high score rider of the day, and was also named an individual regional champion at her level.

Senior Elizabeth Arquiett rounded out the team competing at Intro level and placed fourth.

Competing as individuals in Dressage Seat Equitation, Averett had three riders. Senior Kat Gay narrowly missed a regional championship honor after a tough tie breaking ride off. Senior Mia Hughes won her dressage seat equitation at lower training level and was named regional champion in her level. Freshman Elyse Kenney won Intro level DSE and was named reserve regional champion at her level.

The IDA team, as well as all the riders who were named a regional champion or reserve regional champion, will move on to the IDA National Championships being held April 21-24, 2022, at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington, Virginia.

This story originally appeared on AverettCougars.com, and can be read by clicking here.