Averett Nursing Professor Selected to National Fellowship for NPs

Posted on April 6th, 2020 by Matt Bell

An Averett University nursing professor has been chosen for a distinguished national program for nurse practitioners (NP). Dr. Ryan Mallo, associate professor in Averett’s School of Nursing’s graduate nursing program, has been selected as a 2020 Fellow of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP).

“Becoming a nursing fellow is a great honor, and it is not awarded easily,” said Dr. Pamela Giles, dean and professor of the Averett School of Nursing. “We in the School of Nursing are very proud of Dr. Mallo, his talent and his accomplishments that have brought him to this point. This is one more evidence of the high quality of our nursing faculty, and we are delighted he has received this recognition.

Mallo said he was moved to tears upon learning he was selected as a 2020 Fellow.

“When I look at the work I’ve completed, it doesn’t seem as grand as what many of my colleagues have done to push our profession forward or improve the lives of patients in our communities,” he said. “I received a phone call from one of my sponsors (you are required to have two individuals sponsor you to be a fellow) who was crying because she was so happy for me. To realize that both of my sponsors, who are national leaders, care that much about me and that I’m blessed to walk with some of the best leaders in our nation, is humbling.”

The purpose of the AANP fellowship program is to impact national and global health by engaging recognized NPs to lead new initiatives and support the AANP mission.

“NPs nationwide are encouraged to apply if they have significantly contributed to the profession in scholarly activity,” Mallo said. “You have to have made a significant contribution that propels the role of the NP, or impacts patient care or the health of a community. You must demonstrate on an application what you did.”

Applicants are asked to select two areas of expertise. The choices are clinical practice, education, research or health policy. Mallo said he submitted an application in clinical practice and education.

Currently, Mallo is working to author a textbook on men’s health for use in college classrooms. Once complete, the book will be one of three available nationwide.

“I’ve written extensively on men’s health, been interviewed as a subject matter expert, lectured in multiple states on the topic and have been interviewed on the radio during Blue Monday events, which promote men’s health awareness,” Mallo said. “For education, I’ve piloted programs in emergency medicine run by [nurse practitioners] where there were no physicians available in the hospital after 7 p.m. I also laid out and have written a great deal of Averett’s NP program; we were only one of 12 programs nationwide that offer ER training for nurse practitioners.”

A total of 71 people from across the United States were selected as AANP fellows for 2020.

“I am now one of 800 nurse practitioners nationwide to have this honor…It is an amazing honor to have been selected,” Mallo said.

Currently, the FAANP Ceremony is still set for June 25 in New Orleans.