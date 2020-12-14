Posted on December 14th, 2020 by Travis Dix

Position Description

As part of the Averett Online Admissions team, this position is responsible for recruiting and enrolling prospective undergraduate and graduate students into Averett University’s Online programs. The Averett Online Admissions Counselor position reports to the Director of Averett Online Admissions. Additional responsibilities include, but are not limited to; maintaining effective and close working relationships with student services, accounting and financial aid teams as well as program directors and faculty. This position will provide vision, leadership, and excellent customer service through responsiveness to all prospective Averett Online students. Admissions counselors play a pivotal role in Averett’s ability to deliver our strategic plan through each of the two key areas (Enrollment Growth and Visibility and Transformational Learning Experiences).

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree is required

Attention to details, ability to prioritize and complete tasks, and meet deadlines

Outstanding interpersonal skills are essential

Excellent communication skills; both oral and written

Ability to adapt to, and utilize, numerous technology applications appropriately

A basic understanding of how to use data in order to accomplish a goal

Valid Driver’s License required.

Primary Responsibilities

Recruiting prospective Averett Online students at the inquiry, application, acceptance, and deposit stages of the Averett Online program’s enrollment process.

Ensure prospective students meet critical deadlines; and counseling prospective students about admissions criteria and other critical factors in the educational decision process.

Utilize various admissions technologies, including TargetX Salesforce CRM platform and other university databases, to maintain student records and communicate with prospective students.

Utilize data to analyze impact and progress of recruitment efforts within the given academic program.

Secondary Responsibilities

Professionally organize and participate in off-campus recruitment events that include giving admissions presentations to large and small groups with the goal of recruiting students.

Lead on-campus nontraditional recruitment events that occur throughout the year and provide campus tours to prospective nontraditional students.

Travel and ADA requirements

Position will be in a University Campus setting and will require sitting, standing, and walking.

Will require sitting for long periods of time.

At times, may require availability to work evenings and weekends

May require prolonged periods of utilizing a telephone, and looking at a computer screen

May require long hours to provide support to campus student admissions teams.

Local travel to University Administration, Meetings, Conference and other local campuses may be required.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

AO Admissions Counselor Selection Committee

c/o Timothy Mooney, Director, Averett Online Admissions

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: AOAdmissions@averett.edu

Please note: