Averett Recognizes Faculty, Staff and Retirees at Annual Luncheon

Posted on May 20th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Averett University held its annual Faculty, Staff and Retiree Appreciation Celebration Thursday, May 8, on its Main Campus.

The event highlights the outstanding work of the university’s faculty and staff, recognizes special awards and accomplishments within the university community and honors those retiring from their service to Averett.

This year, 13 retirees were recognized for their achievements. Averett Vice President for Academic Affairs Ginger Henderson ‘91 delivered personal remarks about the retirees.

Dr. Teresa Beach ’86, who served as the Averett University Dean and Professor of Nursing from 2014-2025.

“Over her 36 years in nursing academia, Dr. Beach has taught more than 1,500 students—each one now carrying forward a piece of her influence into the world of healthcare.”

Dr. Charla Crews, who was an assistant professor in the education department from 2021-24.

“Dr. Crews, thank you for shaping future teachers and leaving a legacy of laughter, learning and heart.”

Mr. Jackie Finney ’80, co-chair and professor in the theatre department from 1994-2025.

“Jackie’s been a guiding force in shaping the next generation of theatre artists, helping them discover their voices, their confidence and their craft.”

Ms. Pam Harris ’93, who served in the financial aid office from 2014-2024.

“Pam says one of the greatest rewards of her role has been seeing students succeed—and knowing she was part of that journey.”

Dr. Jim Hodgson, who directed and taught in the online sociology/criminal justice program from 2017-2025.

“An expert in the field of criminal justice, Dr. Hodgson elevated the profession and influenced so many in the region and nationally.”

Dr. Susan Huckstep ’89, division chair of physical and psychological health sciences and chair and professor of communication studies from 1992-2025.

“Dr. Huckstep’s greatest joy is watching her students grow, graduate and succeed—some of whom are now proud colleagues in this very room.”

Dr. Nina Huff ‘93, who taught in the education department from 2019-2024.

“Dr. Huff has always brought passion, creativity and a nurturing heart to everything she’s done.”

Dr. Anne Lewis, who co-chaired and taught in the music department from 1987-2025.

“Dr. Lewis’ career is rich with highlights, and she infused her work with creativity, warmth, and heart.”

Dr. Kimberly Lott, who taught in the nursing department from 2019-2025.

“Dr. Lott brought dedication, humor, purpose and a love for her students that shined through every term.”

Ms. Marietta Sanford ’98, ’04, the director of online academic services, who worked at Averett from 1993-2025.

“Across three decades, Marietta has touched nearly every corner of Averett’s adult and online learning landscape, from recruiting and advising to teaching and mentoring faculty – and we are better for it.”

Ms. Virginia Stanley, who was an online instructional designer from 2016-2025.

“Ginny brought structure, clarity and academic integrity to our online learning environment, and her deep care for learning has left a lasting mark.”

Ms. Kathie Tune ’79, who was director of human resources and former director of admissions and worked at Averett from 1979-2025.

“Kathie has brought heart, humor and humanity to every role, and she says the highest honor is earning someone’s trust.”

Ms. Pat Bowman Whittle, who served the university in the IT department from 1987 until 2024.

“Pat served the university in so many ways and was the glue of our student information system for decades.”

A number of awards and recognitions were made for faculty and staff members for distinguished service to the University.

The Outstanding Faculty Member award, presented by Henderson, was presented to Stephen Davidson, Assistant Professor of Mathematics. The Outstanding Staff Member award was awarded to Gillian Barker, Faculty Administrative Assistant.

The next group of recognitions were Averett’s Values in Action Awards – a group of five awards that recognize those employees who most exemplified the University’s 11 values. These included:

Curiosity, Imagination and Relevancy Award

Crissie Hill ’19, Assistant Professor of Biology/Division Chair, Natural and Social Sciences

Growth and Learning Award

April Love-Loveless, Director of Student Success

Agility and Transformation Award

Dr. Marc Muneal, Professor of English/Chair of the Division of Arts & Humanities

Faith and Integrity Award

Drew Wilson, Assistant Director of Athletics for Communications and Administration

Inclusivity and Openness Award

Victor Hernandez ’22, Student Success Coach

Other recognitions included acknowledgements of those who have earned a degree in the past year or reached a milestone year of service to Averett. A list of those names can be found at FacStaff Recognitions 25.