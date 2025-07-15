Averett Student-Athletes Excel in the Classroom

Posted on July 15th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Averett University student-athletes had an outstanding year in the classroom during the 2024-25 competition year.

Averett had a school-record 184 student-athletes earn 2024-25 Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic Team honors as the league recognized a record 3,364 honorees in total across 18 institutions. To view the full list, please click HERE.

Averett, which completed its third year as a member in the ODAC in 2024-25, totaled 184 student-athletes with a 3.25 grade point average or higher — demolishing the highest single-year total in school history. Eligibility for the ODAC All-Academic Team is open to any student-athlete that competes in a conference-sponsored sport, regardless of academic class. Prospective honorees must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average in each semester for the academic year to be considered for ODAC All-Academic Team recognition. The mark crushed last year’s record total of 143 honorees.

Among the specific academic awards earned by Averett student-athletes:

Averett University men’s soccer Oliver Kousholt and Anton Lindberg earned 2024 Academic All-District distinction from the College Sports Communicators (CSC).

AU women’s soccer had four players earn 2024 Academic All-District distinction from CSC. Celia de Diego, Isobel Evans, Erika Lindstrom and Hailey Juhasz all were selected. De Diego was also named the ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women’s soccer.

Averett women’s volleyball Sydney Mounce and Emma Nash earned 2024 Academic All-District distinction from the CSC.

Three members of Averett University wrestling earned 2025 NCAA Division III Scholar All-America accolades from the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA). This year, Jacob Jimenez, Nolan Gerwitz and A.J. Orlando III were recognized for their accomplishments.

Averett boasts the 2025 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)/ Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete of the Year for men’s tennis, Jaeden Mukkaladyil. He and teammate Alex Donnelly were also named to the 2025 Academic All-District Team as selected by CSC.

On the women’s tennis side, four student-athletes earned a place on the CSC 2025 Academic All-District Team. Harshri Asher, Elisa Battermann, Siddhi Khandelwal and Dilara Sultanova each earned recognition for their success on the courts and in the classroom.

In softball, five AU student-athletes earned Academic All-District honors from CSC. Abby Owen, Hannah Zabik, Carson Bradsher, Mackenzie Newcomb and Kaci Stephenson all received recognition for meeting the academic and athletic requirements.

The baseball team had four players earn a spot on the Academic All-District team. Mason Williams, Kevin Zischke, Trevor Testerman and Drew Skinner each met the academic and athletic requirements.

AU had six female student-athletes named to the 2025 Academic All-District At-Large Team selected by CSC. Among the six recognized who each met academic and athletic requirements were women’s golf Sophia Marshall and Hannah Walton and women’s lacrosse Faith Bowlin, Lisanne Guiaux, Brianna Sams and Cayden Holdsworth. Bowlin was also named the ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women’s lacrosse.

The Cougars also had six male student-athletes named to the 2025 Academic All-District At-Large Team. Men’s golf Alexander Vidmo, men’s lacrosse Brayton Powers and men’s volleyball Anibal Lopez, Nicholas Breen, Kendrick Sasu-Twumasi and Finn Oakley were among the six who met academic and athletic requirements to be recognized.

Averett netted six selections on the 2024-25 Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) Academic All-State Team, which include women’s lacrosse senior Faith Bowlin, women’s soccer/lacrosse senior Celia de Diego, men’s volleyball/soccer junior Anibal Lopez, men’s tennis senior Jaeden Mukkaladyil, women’s volleyball graduate student Emma Nash and men’s lacrosse senior Brayton Powers. Two in particular, de Diego and Nash, earned Academic All-State honors for the second consecutive academic year. Honorees have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher and are sophomores or higher.