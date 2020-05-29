Averett Student Participates in Town Hall with Governor Northam

Posted on May 29th, 2020 by Matt Bell

Averett University Senior Grayson Eaton participated in a virtual town hall held by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam earlier in May.

The town hall meeting included college students from across the Commonwealth.

“My teleconference with Governor Northam was a very unexpected opportunity, but a great opportunity to say the least,” Eaton said. “I thought it was very cool to represent Averett University, which is very dear to me.”

During the town hall, Eaton was able to share beliefs and concerns with fellow students in addition to hearing their thoughts on issues that concerned them.

“It was a great opportunity for higher education facilities to address their voice on a large scale. It was also comforting to know that the governor’s office is fully supportive of higher education facilities by encouraging us to reach out if we need anything because the office is here for us,” Eaton said.

The conversation also included talks about the outlook for universities for the coming fall semester, and the need for internet connectivity and availability across the Commonwealth.