Averett Students Recognized for Academic Honors

Posted on April 14th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Almost 25 Averett University students were recently honored for their academic achievement during the 2021-2022 academic year. The University’s annual Honors Recognition Program was held Tuesday, April 12, in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center.

The program opened with Averett President Dr. Tiffany Franks sharing her thoughts and congratulations for each student’s achievements, and all they have endured during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tonight’s event is one that I absolutely love each year, because when we walk away at the conclusion of the ceremony, we will have celebrated the very best of what Averett University does,” Franks said.

She went on to explain that the celebration was not only for academic achievement, but also for the students’ resiliency as well.

“Students, we salute you all for going the extra mile, for pushing yourselves to achieve, for accomplishing things you may never have imagined for yourselves, and for doing it with what must have seemed like endless changes in the game plan,” Franks said. “And let us all remember — none of this has been a solitary process, especially in the face of the pandemic.”

Following an invocation from University Chaplain Rev. Skyler Daniel, Vice President for Academic Affairs Rev. Dr. Timothy Fulop proceeded with the recognition of honorees.

The first group of students recognized were on the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester with a grade point average of 3.4 or above. The second group of students achieved a GPA of 4.0 and were on the President’s List. Certificates were presented to the students for both lists, in addition to standing to be recognized.

Department and program awards were then presented to students who earned them. Those students and their awards are in alphabetical order by last name:

Elizaveeta Anikeeva 2021-2022 Outstanding Equestrian Studies Award

Elizabeth Arquiett 2021-2022 Equestrian Studies Academic Honors Award

Alison Barbour 2021-2022 Outstanding Student in Education Award

Kaylee Barker 2021-2022 Russell C. Brachman Biology Award

Toni Barlund 2021-2022 Academic Leadership Award

Jordan Bennett 2021-2022 Education Department Leadership Award

Erik Blick 2021-2022 CSS Graduating Senior

Nyjal Ehirim 2021-2022 Outstanding Student in History & Political Science Award

Anna Ewing 2021-2022 Outstanding Student in English Award

Jacob Hardy 2021-2022 Norma Roady Physical Education, Wellness and Sports Science Award

Saige Johnson 2021-2022 Highest Grade Point Average in Nursing Award

Joseph Jones 2021-2022 Outstanding Student in Sociology and Criminal Justice Award

Lydie Kodio 2021-2022 Academic Leadership Award

Trinity Malone 2020-2022 David Hoffman Interdisciplinary Honors Award

Alyssa McNeil 2021-2022 Nursing Leadership Award

Belle Nunley 2021-2022 Theatre Department Outstanding Student of the Year Award

Jasper Prevette 2021-2022 Academic Leadership Award

Kathryn Shrader 2021-2022 Nursing Faculty Award

Hannah Thompson 2021-2022 Outstanding Student in Business Administration Award

Abraham Timm 2021-2022 Theatre Department Outstanding Student of the Year Award

Tracy Walker 2021-2022 Outstanding Student in Business Administration Award

Jahna Waters 2021-2022 Outstanding Communication Student Award

Jaleel Webster 2021-2022 Outstanding Student in African American Studies Minor Award

Makalya Woods 2021-2022 Highest GPA in Education Award

Following the presentation, Mathematics Professor Dr. Gary Tucker led those in attendance with a signing of Averett’s Alma Mater. A light reception followed.