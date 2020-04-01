Averett to Drop Test Requirement for Fall 2020 Admissions

Posted on April 1st, 2020 by Cassie Jones

With the recent announcement from the College Board that it was forced to cancel the SAT test-taking dates due to COVID-19 this May, Averett University is waiving its admissions requirement this fall for any test scores for students with a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

“With the inability to sit for these tests, many high school students were left feeling anxious, trying to decide how to proceed. Waiving the requirement for admission into Averett is just one way that we are able to assist and help students plan for a fresh start and a healthy fall,” said Averett’s Vice President for Enrollment Management Stacy Gato. “This truly was a group effort that required collaboration between academic and enrollment areas, and we find whenever we put the students at the center of our decision-making process, the answer reveals itself quickly.”

The College Board, the organization behind the college placement SAT exams, plans to provide additional testing opportunities as soon as feasible in place of the canceled exams.

“This time is a stressful time for everyone and I cannot imagine the strain on our high school seniors throughout the region and the world, having to give up these final months of school as well as graduation,” said Gato. “Our goal is simple – reduce as many barriers as possible to help our current and prospective students celebrate the excitement of kicking off the fall 2020 semester!”

Averett is offering virtual tours of its campus during this time of social distancing and remote work. Click here to apply now!