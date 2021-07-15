Averett to Participate in 2021 Virginia Private Colleges Week

Posted on July 15th, 2021 by Matt Bell

Averett University will join 22 other private colleges across the Commonwealth of Virginia to participate in the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV)’s annual Virginia Private College Week July 26-31.

Associate Vice President for Enrollment Services Joel Nester ’00, ’12 said Virginia Private College Week is a good opportunity to see what makes Virginia’s private colleges so different.

“Each private school has their own uniqueness, but here at Averett you get to experience what it is like on a small campus and to have a close relationship with faculty,” Nester said.

Students will have the opportunity to tour Averett at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday during Virginia Private College Week. The final tour opportunity is Saturday, July 31, at 10 a.m.

During each tour, students and their families will learn more about the offerings, academic areas, residence halls, Student Center and more on Averett’s Main Campus.

“They’re going to receive this tour from an Averett Ambassador. Those are our students on campus that are living the life and can tell them all about what we have to offer,” said Campus Visit Coordinator Rodney Countryman.

Some faculty will also be on hand to meet with students.

According to the CICV, students participating in either an in-person or virtual visit at three or more participating colleges during Virginia Private College Week will receive three application fee waivers. Those waivers are eligible for use at any of Virginia’s private colleges participating in Virginia Private College Week. Students completing three or more tours will also be entered in a drawing for one of five $100 Amazon gift cards.

Averett has been a participating institution in the CICV’s Virginia Private College Week for more than 20 years. To find out more about Averett, or to schedule a visit, click here.