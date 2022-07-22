Averett to Participate in 2022 Virginia Private Colleges Week

Posted on July 22nd, 2022 by Matt Bell

Averett University will join 23 other private colleges across the Commonwealth of Virginia to participate in the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV)’s annual Virginia Private College Week July 25-30.

Interim Director of Admissions Matthew Mann said Virginia Private College Week gives students an opportunity to not only see what makes the private college experience unique, but why the Averett experience can also be tailor made in pursuit of various career paths.

“At Averett, we’re committed to delivering an educational experience that encompasses a true sense of belonging. While the University is smaller than others, it presents a unique opportunity for students to know their professors on a professional level, to get better connected in the community and the chance to network with people from around the globe,” Mann said.

Students will have the opportunity to tour Averett at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday with additional tours at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday during Virginia Private College Week. The admissions team will host a social before each tour begins with food and refreshments.

During each tour, students and their families will learn more about the offerings, academic areas, residence halls, Student Center and more on Averett’s Main Campus.

“These tours allow us to connect students and their families to the campus environment. They will hear first-hand from our Student Ambassadors what life is like on campus through their own personal experiences,” Mann said.

“Visiting campuses in person is one of the most important steps in the college search process,” explains Robert Lambeth, President of CICV. “I encourage parents to explore which college will be the best fit for their son or daughter, and I want to reassure them that a quality education at a Virginia private college is affordable and within reach.”

Students who visit at least three institutions during the week will receive three application fee waivers. Students may use these waivers to apply to any three participating CICV colleges for free. In addition, those who visit at least three colleges will be entered in a drawing to win one of five $100 Amazon gift cards.

Averett has been a participating institution in the CICV’s Virginia Private College Week for more than 20 years. To find out more about Averett, or to schedule a visit, click here.