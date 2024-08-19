Averett University and Hitachi Energy Collaborate to Elevate Educational Attainment in the Dan River Region

Posted on August 19th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Beginning in August 2024, full-time employees of Hitachi Energy can enroll online in robust offerings through a competitive tuition benefit program resulting in no out-of-pocket tuition to the employee-students.

“Averett is dedicated to bolstering the local workforce and facilitating accessible educational routes that pave the way for career progression,” said Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks. “Through collaboration with industry partners to support employers’ most important resource – their people – we aim to bolster their employee benefits packages, potentially boosting talent acquisition and retention efforts.”

Hitachi Energy employees are eligible to pursue Averett courses, certifications, and degree programs in an array of undergraduate disciplines such as business administration, cyber security, and computer information systems. Additionally, Master of Business Administration degrees are available online or in-person across several business disciplines like entrepreneurship, human resource management and data analytics, as well as graduate certifications in applied data analytics and applied healthcare analytics.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Averett University, providing our employees the opportunity to further their education through deferred tuition,” said Ryland Clark, Community Relations and Engagement Manager for Hitachi Energy in South Boston. “This initiative underscores our commitment to investing in our teams’ professional growth and development, ensuring they have access to the resources they need to thrive in their careers. By supporting our employees in their educational pursuits, we enhance their skills and knowledge and drive innovation and excellence within our organization.”

This collaboration is an expansion of Averett’s “Workforce Rx” initiative which consists of responsive, agile, and inclusive partnership strategies between Averett and employers in the area to elevate regional workforce and talent development needs with no out-of-pocket tuition for employees. To date, Averett has partnered with numerous corporations to address the workforce and industry needs of the region.

In operation since 1968, Hitachi Energy’s transformer facility in South Boston has been a leading employer in the area for decades, hosting around 450 employees in a state-of-the-art location that produces both distribution and power transformers for the nation’s power grid, commercial buildings, renewable energy plants, data centers, and industrial facilities, as well as traction transformers for use in railway applications.

About Averett University

Since 1859, Averett University has grown and developed into a dynamic institution that serves students of all ages, offering more than 40 undergraduate and graduate majors with a number of concentrations and minors, along with more than 25 fields of study through Averett Online. Dedicated to preparing students to serve and lead as catalysts for positive change, the University’s historic main campus is embedded in the heart of Southern Virginia with regional learning centers throughout Virginia and online. Averett enrolls a diverse student body and boasts an alumni network that spans the globe.