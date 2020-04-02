Averett University Announces Don Aungst as New CFO

Posted on April 2nd, 2020 by Matt Bell

Averett University is pleased to announce Don Aungst has been hired for the position of vice president & chief financial & operating officer. He started with the University this month.

“After an exhaustive national search,” says Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks, “we found the absolute best person for this position. Don is unassuming and highly personable, and he comes to us with an impressive and proven track record, as well as an enthusiastic commitment to Averett’s mission. He brings everything we want for this important position.”

Aungst joins Averett having started his CFO career with more than 18 years of experience at Susquehanna University, a small college in rural central Pennsylvania. His over 30 years of experience includes serving as a vice president, chief financial and planning officer, executive VP and special advisor to the president at Susquehanna University, Capital University, Upper Iowa University and Mercy College.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to join the Averett University and Danville communities. Without exception, every person I have met or who has reached out to welcome me to the community has made me feel very welcome and fortunate to call the University and the community home for me and my wife, Peggy,” said Aungst. “Averett University has great students, faculty and staff who genuinely care for the University and each other, and the University is well positioned to reimagine and reinvent herself as a premier, student-centered University renowned for innovative teaching and engaged learning.

“I look forward to many years of service to the University and the community. Joining the University just before the pandemic situation occurred has been challenging, but I am confident that the Averett and Danville communities will emerge strong and focused on successful futures,” he said.

Over the last three decades, Aungst has been responsible for institutional planning, data analysis, budgeting and financial modeling for both current operations and capital projects, facilities master planning and operations, risk management, debt management, investment and endowment management, human resources, auxiliary services, information technology, and security operations.

In 1977, Aungst earned his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting with an additional concentration in computer science from Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania. He is also a certified public accountant.

Aungst has served on various boards throughout his career, including the National Association of College and Business Officers from 2005 to 2007, president of the Eastern Association of College and University Business Officers board from 2006 to 2007 and board member of ELCARM, Inc. from 1989 to 2006.