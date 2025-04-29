Averett University Announces Hayward Majors as Commencement Speaker

Posted on April 29th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Averett University is set to celebrate its spring 2025 commencement exercises on Saturday, May 10, at 10 a.m. More than 200 graduating students from both Averett’s traditional programs as well as those in Averett Online will be honored at the ceremony.

Hayward Majors, member of the Averett Board of Trustees, will deliver the commencement address in the Grant Center at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus, 707 Mt. Cross Rd. A Danville native, Majors has a rich background in the legal field and education.

Majors practiced corporate law in New York City at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Weil, Gotshal & Manges. He is the co-founder and director of University Bridge, where he oversees various aspects of the business, including student recruitment, finance, and campus management. He has over a decade of experience in higher education and admissions advising, helping students reach their full potential. He holds a Bachelor of Science in economics and public policy from Duke University, an MBA from Columbia Business School, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia. Hayward was elected to the Averett Board of Trustees in 2023.

He has spent more than a decade in higher education and admissions advising, helping students connect with the best potential university for them. University Bridge is a pathway program for international students with a focus on personalized support services. He is also the co-founder and CEO of CollegeSolved, an organization the connects prospective students from around the globe with college counselors and college students.

Majors is also a board member of the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia and has a background in environmental concerns. He is a member and past chair of the board for EarthShare. He previously served as the assistant secretary of the board for the Natural Resources Defense Council.