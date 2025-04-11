Averett University Announces Presidential Transition this Month

Posted on April 11th, 2025 by Cassie Jones



Dr. David Joyce departs Averett, search already underway for successor

Averett University President Rev. Dr. David Joyce today stepped down as the institution’s 15th president amid family medical matters. Current Averett Vice President for Student Engagement Dr. Venita Mitchell will serve as acting president as the Averett Board of Trustees continues an expedited search for the university’s next president.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that my wife, Lynne, has experienced a serious medical diagnosis that will require our full-time attention. Lynne and I regret we will be unable to walk alongside Averett students as they succeed inside and outside of the classroom and will greatly miss the many dear colleagues, community members and friends we’ve made here, but will continue to support and cheer for this great institution as it moves forward,” said Dr. Joyce.

“While we certainly understand their decision to step away, we are deeply saddened by the departure of the Joyces. Their enthusiasm for Averett was apparent from the beginning, and I know our Averett community will hold them close in prayer during this trying time,” said Rev. Dr. Daniel Carlton, ’90, chair of the Averett Board of Trustees.

Averett’s Board has engaged Academic Search, a higher education executive search firm, to secure a permanent leader for the university. The search is ongoing and the Board is currently interviewing candidates while Dr. Mitchell serves in the brief acting role.

Dr. Mitchell came to Averett in July 2021 with more than three decades of experience in higher education administration, most recently serving as vice president and dean of student life for 18 years at William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri. She earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri and both a Master of Science in recreation, parks and tourism and a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Virginia Commonwealth University.

“We are grateful for Dr. Mitchell’s willingness to briefly serve in this acting capacity at such a busy time of the academic year,” Dr. Carlton continued. “A natural leader and collaborative problem-solver, Dr. Mitchell has been a true asset to Averett for nearly four years, making great impacts on Averett students, faculty and staff. The Board of Trustees has full faith in her ability to lead the university and ensure continuity and stability until a new president is found.”

Dr. Joyce joined Averett on Jan. 6, and brought with him Deborah Hall, interim chief financial officer. Hall has 30 years of leadership experience in higher education financial and operational management, serving schools in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia. She will continue her stint with the university.

“While Averett continues to face financial challenges, Dr. Joyce’s and Deb Hall’s impact can already be seen. Deb is an incredible financial leader and we are most appreciative she will remain in her interim post during this time of transition,” said Dr. Carlton.