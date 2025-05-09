Averett University Celebrates 2025 Nurse Pinning Ceremony

Posted on May 9th, 2025 by Kelly King

Averett University’s School of Nursing held its annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony on the morning of Friday, May 9, in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center to recognize and honor the class of 2025.

This time-honored ceremony commemorated Averett students who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) or Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) degrees this spring, marking a culmination of centuries of tradition. The Nurse Pinning Ceremony includes many significant symbols, from nursing caps and pins, to lamps and anointed oil.

“Today our graduates will receive their nursing pins, a symbol of their entry into the noble, honored and trusted profession of nursing,” said Dr. Kathy Cline, associate dean of Averett’s School of Nursing. “You, the friends and families of our graduates are perhaps some of the most vital elements of their success. Without your love and support and caring for a multitude of details, they might not be here today.

“We look forward to the contributions these graduates will make to the profession of nursing.”

Nearly 40 nursing students are graduating from Averett this May, including 16 traditional BSN graduates and 23 ABSN graduates who fulfilled their degree requirements at Averett’s School of Nursing’s ABSN Norfolk Learning Center. Thirty-two of the graduates were present at today’s ceremony.

“Students, you have all achieved such a tremendous milestone and each of you know the personal commitment that it took,” said Ginger Henderson, vice president of academic affairs. “Your perseverance and hard work made today possible, because our nursing program requires rigorous studying, fortitude and diligence.

“I hope that you will practice the science of nursing with your amazing minds and the art of nursing with your loving hearts. Each of you epitomizes what nursing is all about, and exemplify what it means when it is said that nurses are our heroes.”

Averett launched its ABSN program in 2021 in Norfolk as a professional path for those with non-nursing bachelor’s degrees or at least 60 non-nursing college credits. It complements Averett’s School of Nursing’s flagship four-year BSN program in Danville.

During the ceremony, nursing faculty presented each graduate with a unique pin representing their alma mater. Female graduates also wore the traditional white nursing cap, a historic symbol of professionalism and cleanliness that has come to represent compassionate care across the field. A particularly moving moment came when university Chaplain Rev. Sean Timmons anointed the graduates’ hands with oil, a gesture honoring the deep, sacred commitment that nursing entails.

The ceremony also recognized this year’s award winners, presented by the faculty. Honorees include:

Highest GPA:

ABSN: Nicole Zendarski

BSN: Alexia Hawker

Leadership Award:

ABSN: Jarod Ribordy

BSN: Mackenzie Wahl

Faculty Award:

ABSN: Richard Harris

BSN: Salem Hill

Many of today’s graduates have secured their next steps in the profession. Averett 2025 nursing graduates will work and learn at a wide range of medical facilities in the region. They will practice in a diverse range of care including women’s health, emergency medicine, maternal infant care and pediatrics. Some will work towards becoming clinical instructors and professors.

The graduates will join the rest of Averett’s class of 2025 on Saturday, May 10, to participate in the university’s spring 2025 Commencement exercises. View the recorded ceremony HERE.