Averett University Celebrates Aviation Day

Posted on March 20th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Averett University’s annual Aviation Day took flight on Friday, March 20, as more than 150 people filled the George J. Falk Flight Center hangar at Danville Regional Airport. It was a packed house of alumni, current students, families and future pilots — all joining Averett faculty and partners to celebrate the Department of Aeronautics.

A large group of alumni returned to share the incredible variety of career paths their Averett degrees have unlocked. Among them were pilots flying for major airlines, cargo giants like FedEx and UPS, and specialized roles in law enforcement and private business. The event also featured alumni excelling in vital non-flying roles, including leadership positions in other aviation-related fields.

With careers in the aviation industry in high demand, the draw of prospective students continues to expand. A group of more than 20 high school students considering a career in aeronautics and their families attended, learning about the various sectors of the industry and Averett’s offerings in sessions throughout the day.

Prior to the ceremony, the assembled group of current Averett students, prospective students and aeronautics alumni spent the first hour of the event networking in a casual and informal setting. The group traded stories, discussed the importance of the program and this event and bonded over their love of aviation.

Following the remarks, the current students and prospective students split into two groups, with some participating in various “round table discussions” with alumni and the others toured the facility and the department’s livery.

Averett Chief Flight Instructor Travis Williams opened the ceremony with remarks about the growth of the department and this event. He thanked everyone in attendance and particularly praised the alumni who return every year.

Williams also spoke about the addition of new faculty and courses that will only help keep Averett at the forefront in supplying well-trained, highly-motivated pilots for such a growing and needed profession.

“In December, we hired Mike O’Toole, who retired from FedEx, as a full-time faculty member,” Williams said. “He’s developing a couple courses for us, so we’re pretty excited. He’s working on a crew resource management course, so we’ve got some amazing things happening here at the university. In January of last year, we hired Mr. Keith Ashworth, who is an alum retired from UPS, to teach as an adjunct professor.”

Williams also spoke about the excitement that is growing in the program with the ongoing construction of the new hangar and the facility to be share with Danville Community College. Williams remarked about the synergy between Averett, DCC and the City of Danville that will see this new partnership come to fruition in the next year.

“Our students are going to have great opportunities, so we’re really excited,” Williams added. “I’m hoping that at next year’s event, we’ll have a grand opening of our new training facility.”

Dr. Thomas Powell, who became Averett’s 16th president in May of 2025, remarked about the importance of this event and the aeronautics program in particular.

“You’ve made two good decisions,” Powell said. “Number one, for the new students, you’ve said, ‘I want to continue my education.’ Not all your friends are doing that. You said, ‘I’m going to go out after a dream.’ And the second good decision, you said, ‘Where’s the best place, the best place I can learn how to fly, be a safe, competent pilot, and have a good career?’ Like the men and women who have come back today to get you excited about our program, that’s Averett University.”

Powell also praised the alumni who returned to the event and who continue to return every year to help and support the program which has meant so much to their careers and helped build a foundation for success.

“You can’t forget that we have so many wonderful alumni who returned because this is their aviation home,” Powell said. “This is where you learn. “And you’re going to be like that, and always say, ‘Averett is aviation.’ If we have a gem at Averett University, it’s right here.”

To view a photo gallery from Aviation Day, please click HERE.