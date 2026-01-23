Averett University Celebrates Founders’ Day 2026

Posted on January 23rd, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Averett University celebrated time-honored traditions and the excitement of a bright future during the annual Founders’ Day celebration Thursday, Jan. 22, in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center.

Taking part in his first Founders’ Day celebration since being named Averett’s 16th president in May 2025, Dr. Thomas Powell praised the university faculty in his opening remarks.

“I was thinking on this Founders’ Day about how special this place is and we are special not because of our buildings,” Powell said. “We’re not special because we happen to be here in Danville, although that’s important. We’re special because of the people that are sitting right here, our faculty. The integrity of any university is first and foremost measured by the integrity of our faculty.

Powell also recognized two employees — Dean of Students Tammy Jackson and Enrollment Services Coordinator Abigail Hudson — for their tireless work helping and supporting Averett students every day. He presented them with the 2026 Founders’ Award

“These two people serve us,” Powell said. “They do so without fanfare. They’re not looking for the big likes. They serve without the glory, often without the resources they need. They are committed to the success of our students. Abigail and Tammy have our respect and admiration for all you do to keep our founders’ spirit alive.”

Buddy Rawley, director of advancement, opened the event by welcoming those in attendance and introduced the ceremony’s speakers.

Dr. Martha Walker ‘74, and Joel Nester ’00, ‘12 delivered alumni reflections and presidential intern Elisa Battermann delivered a charge to students during the celebration.

Walker, a member of the Board of Directors for the Danville Regional Foundation and an individual with years of experience with countless local agencies that work to improve the community, spoke about how proud she is of this university, “her university.”

“You have expectations and you have goals,” Walker said.” And I want you to know that I’m so proud of you. I am so proud of you for being here, for choosing this place at this time. You also know that you may have expectations, but so does Averett. Averett has been in the business of transforming lives for decades.

“I walked in here as a young naive person and when I left, I was a lady confident in her ability with her eyes wide open and a network of supporters who unlocked many closed doors for me,” Walker continued. “There was an energy on this campus. There was a love and a condition that said, ‘We are with you. We’re going to teach you what you need to know to succeed. And then we’re going to support you as you move forward into this world of work.’ They listened to me. I found my voice. I found that I was a contributor and I was respected for it.”

Nester, a former longtime employee of the university who is currently the ATDM Industry Engagement Coordinator at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, spoke about how his time at Averett changed his life and about how change is in the air.

“Founders Day is a reminder that we are part of something much bigger than ourselves,” Nester said. “For 167 years, Averett University has existed because people before us were willing to adapt, to change, and to move forward. Even when the future felt uncertain, change is inevitable. Whether we like it or not, change is coming. And when it comes to change, there really only three options. You can create change, you can embrace and support change, or you can try to stop change. And history shows us which ones of those actually work. Change is happening at every level here at this university. Students, faculty, staff, administration, even board of trustees. And sometimes change can feel uncomfortable. But discomfort is not a sign of something that’s wrong. It’s a sign of growth. And growth is happening.”

Battermann, in her charge to students, urged them to take responsibility in their own growth. The senior from Zeiss, the Netherlands, talked about her involvement in not only campus life, but also her roles off campus and back home.

“A university is more than just classrooms, deadlines or assignments,” Battermann said. “It’s a place or a space where you’re allowed to try, fail, learn, and try again. It’s a place where you can say yes to opportunities and challenges without being judged if you don’t get it right the first time, which is exactly what I did. I failed a lot. I tried a lot and did it all over again. Through the leadership roles, athletics, internships and academics, I’ve been shaping myself into the person I’ve always wanted to become, and I’ve never been more proud of myself. Not because I had everything figured out, but because I was willing to show up, step out of my comfort zone and take responsibility for my own growth.”

Music for the ceremony was performed by retired professor of music Dr. Anne Lewis on piano and current faculty member in music Dr. Janet Phillips on flute, who performed the processional and recessional. Dr. Theatre professor Richard Breen led the audience in singing Averett’s alma mater. Dr. Stephen Davidson carried the university mace and university chaplain Sean Timmons delivered the invocation and benediction.

For an archive video of the 2026 Averett University Founders’ Day ceremony, please click HERE.