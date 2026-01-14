Averett University CoffeeBreak 1-14-2026

Posted on January 14th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Notable Upcoming Dates

Dr. Martin Luther King Day Observance

Averett University will be closed on Monday, Jan. 19, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Day. There will be no classes held on that date.

Save the Date

Averett University will celebrate its 167th birthday with the annual Founders’ Day ceremony. This event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 22, at 11:15 a.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium of the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Everyone is invited to this program.

Carriage House Plaque Dedication

On Monday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m., Sacred Heart School, along with Averett University, will host a ceremony in recognition of a plaque being placed on the Carriage House, located behind Blount Library. The Carriage House is the last remaining building of the original Sacred Heart School in Danville. Founded in 1953, the school opened its doors to 67 students and the Carriage House housed the middle school (grades 6-8). In 1959, the school became the first school in Danville to be integrated. Averett purchased the property in 1966, when Sacred Heart moved to its present location on Central Blvd.

All Averett University students, faculty and staff are invited to attend the ceremony, which is expected to last about 30 minutes.

New Look Averett Central

In the last weeks of the fall semester and over the break, Averett Central and most of the first floor of Main Hall has seen a lot of movement and repositioning. The Averett University Admissions Office has moved out of English Hall and is now located on the first floor of Main Hall, closest to the entrance from Woodland Drive. Matthew Mann, vice president for enrollment, is located on second floor of Main Hall off the main lobby.

The Admissions Office also welcomes Kriston Clayton, who is moving from the Registrar’s Office to the Admissions Office as an Admissions Counselor. Kriston is a wonderful addition to Admissions and brings a lot of experience to Admissions.

Student accounts have moved farther down the hall to the open-concept space with the large glass window and occupy space along with financial aid and the Registrar’s Office in the middle space of first floor. Eventually, the Registrar’s Office will also occupy 114 Main Hall on the first floor.

Through the second hall door, the business office remains in their familiar location on the Mountain View Avenue end of the first floor.

Cybersecurity Awareness Training Launching Mid-January 2026

Cybersecurity Awareness Training for 2026 will begin mid-January and is designed to help faculty and staff recognize, prevent, and respond to today’s most common cyber threats.

This annual training reinforces best practices for protecting university data, identifying phishing attempts, using strong passwords, and maintaining a secure digital environment. As cyber threats continue to evolve, staying informed is a critical part of keeping our campus and community safe.

Please be on the lookout for training notifications coming from KnowBe4, which will provide access to the required training modules. We appreciate your continued commitment to cybersecurity awareness.

On Display from the Averett Archives

Welcome back, and we hope you all had a relaxing holiday break.

As we ring in the new year with reflection on the past and optimism for the months to come, the Archives is looking back to when Averett’s West Main St. Campus was a shining new jewel – a physical embodiment of local hopes for a brighter future for higher education in Danville. (Pictured here is the original 1909 concept drawing for the building.)

The campus is now 115 years old; the first school work occurred in Main Hall on either April 17th or 18th of 1911 (the first day of work after Easter weekend). With an array of photos, floorplans, news reports, and even a draft of a speech by Trustee Joseph B. Anderson, a physical display of material on the first decade of Main Hall will be available to view in Blount Library throughout the month of January.

As always, a digital companion to the exhibit can be found at the link below, featuring both an image gallery and lengthy prose from your friendly Averett archivist.

To visit the Averett Library Blog, please click HERE.

Winter-Spring Tuition Exchange Family Webinar Series

Dear faculty, staff, and their families,

As the fall semester winds down, we’d love your help getting the word out about our Winter–Spring TE Family Webinar Series.

We’re especially excited about our January session: Tuition Exchange Partner Spotlight: Colleges That Change Lives!

In this fast-paced webinar, families will:

Meet Ann Marano, Executive Director of Colleges That Change Lives, and Kristin Tichenor, President of The Tuition Exchange

Hear directly from admissions representatives at eight TE schools that are also CTCL members

Learn about standout academic programs, experiential learning opportunities, and what these colleges look for in future Tuition Exchange Scholars

Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. (ET)

Families can register on our TE Family Webinar page

Please help us by sharing this webinar—and the full Winter–Spring TE Family Webinar Series—with your faculty and staff. It’s a great way to support your TE families and may even reduce the number of questions landing in your inbox.

Sustainability Club Helps Make the Holidays a Little Brighter

The Averett University Sustainability Club teamed up with Averett University Dining Services to help donate extra, fresh produce from the cafeteria at the end of the semester. They were able to divert an estimated 150 lbs. of food from waste by donating it to the Salvation Army in Danville.

Shout out to Averett’s dining service for helping with the process and making this possible.

Support Averett Athletics

On Wednesday, Jan. 14 (the first day of classes for the spring semester), Averett will host a doubleheader for men’s and women’s basketball. The men’s game against Randolph College will tip at 5 p.m. and the women’s game against Roanoke College will begin at 7:30 p.m. Please come out and support our student-athletes.

To view the Averett Athletics calendar, please click HERE.

