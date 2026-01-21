Averett University CoffeeBreak 1-21-2026

Posted on January 21st, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Founders’ Day

Averett University will celebrate its 167th birthday with the annual Founders’ Day ceremony. This event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 22, at 11:15 a.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium of the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Dr. Thomas Powell will make presidential remarks and alumni Dr. Martha Walker ’74 and Joel Nester ’00, ’12 will deliver reflections from graduates. Senior Elisa Battermann will issue the charge to students. Everyone is invited to this program.

Any faculty or staff that has a graduate degree is welcome to walk in the processional. If you plan to walk in the processional, please notify Debbie Pike ([email protected]) by at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 21. Regalia is required. Those walking need to be there by 10:50 a.m.

Keep Up with Emergency Broadcasts – Download LiveSafe

LifeSafe is the platform utilized by Averett University to communicate emergency and urgent information to the university community. All employees are encouraged to download the app using the instructions below. This is very important with the possibility of winter weather this weekend. Please encourage your students to download the app as well.

Preparing for Winter Weather

Averett University has a policy regarding operating policy and procedures for employees in the case of inclement weather. The policy can be found 826.17-Inclement-Weather-Policy-2025.

Carriage House Plaque Dedication Postponed

With the call for potential severe winter weather, the ceremony, originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 26, will be rescheduled for a later date. Sacred Heart School, along with Averett University, will host this ceremony in recognition of a plaque being placed on the Carriage House, located behind Blount Library. The Carriage House is the last remaining building of the original Sacred Heart School in Danville. Founded in 1953, the school opened its doors to 67 students and the Carriage House housed the middle school (grades 6-8). In 1959, the school became the first school in Danville to be integrated. Averett purchased the property in 1966, when Sacred Heart moved to its present location on Central Blvd.

New Look Averett Central

In the last weeks of the fall semester and over the break, Averett Central and most of the first floor of Main Hall has seen a lot of movement and repositioning. The Averett University Admissions Office has moved out of English Hall and is now located on the first floor of Main Hall, closest to the entrance from Woodland Drive. Matthew Mann, vice president for enrollment, is located on second floor of Main Hall off the main lobby.

The Admissions Office also welcomes Kriston Clayton, who is moving from the Registrar’s Office to the Admissions Office as an Admissions Counselor. Kriston is a wonderful addition to Admissions and brings a lot of experience to Admissions.

Student accounts have moved farther down the hall to the open-concept space with the large glass window and occupy space along with financial aid and the Registrar’s Office in the middle space of first floor. Eventually, the Registrar’s Office will also occupy 114 Main Hall on the first floor.

Through the second hall door, the business office remains in their familiar location on the Mountain View Avenue end of the first floor.

Sustainability Club Helps Make the Holidays a Little Brighter

The Averett University Sustainability Club teamed up with Averett University Dining Services to help donate extra, fresh produce from the cafeteria at the end of the semester. They were able to divert an estimated 150 lbs. of food from waste by donating it to the Salvation Army in Danville.

Shout out to Averett’s dining service for helping with the process and making this possible.

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Support Averett Athletics

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, Averett women’s basketball will host Guilford College at 7 p.m.

SCHEDULE CHANGE: Due to expected inclement weather this weekend, the men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24, has been moved to Friday, Jan. 23. The men’s team will host ODAC rival Hampden-Sydney at 5 p.m., followed by the women’s team hosting Hollins at 7:30 p.m. Please come out and support our student-athletes.

