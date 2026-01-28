Averett University CoffeeBreak 1-28-2026

Posted on January 28th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Winter Weather Information

Averett University will operate remotely on Wednesday, Jan. 28, and on a two-hour delay (10 a.m.) on Thursday, Jan. 29. On-campus classes will not meet in person on Wednesday. Students should check their Canvas courses for updates and assignments from faculty. Employees will work remotely on Wednesday and return to campus on Thursday morning.

Keep Up with Emergency Broadcasts – Download LiveSafe

LifeSafe is the platform utilized by Averett University to communicate emergency and urgent information to the university community. All employees are encouraged to download the app using the instructions below. Please encourage your students to download the app as well.

Preparing for Winter Weather

Averett University has a policy regarding operating policy and procedures for employees in the case of inclement weather. The policy can be found 826.17-Inclement-Weather-Policy-2025.

Founders’ Day 2026

On Thursday, Jan 22, Averett University celebrated Founders’ Day 2026 in a ceremony in the Pritchett Auditorium of the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center.

To view an archived video of the ceremony, please click HERE.

To read the feature story on Averett.edu, please click HERE.

Carriage House Plaque Dedication Postponed

With the call for potential severe winter weather, the ceremony, originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 26, will be rescheduled for a later date. Sacred Heart School, along with Averett University, will host this ceremony in recognition of a plaque being placed on the Carriage House, located behind Blount Library. The Carriage House is the last remaining building of the original Sacred Heart School in Danville. Founded in 1953, the school opened its doors to 67 students and the Carriage House housed the middle school (grades 6-8). In 1959, the school became the first school in Danville to be integrated. Averett purchased the property in 1966, when Sacred Heart moved to its present location on Central Blvd.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

As the new semester begins, now is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information.

Student Services Open House Canceled

Due to Thursday’s delayed opening and the compressed class schedule, the Student Services Open House, originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. in the Student Center Breezeway, has been canceled. Please check the flyer below for the next offerings.

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Support Averett Athletics

On Wednesday, Jan. 28, Averett men’s and women’s basketball will host another ODAC doubleheader. The men’s team will host Washington & Lee at 5 p.m., followed by the women’s team hosting Virginia Wesleyan at 7:30 p.m. Please come out and support our student-athletes.

To view the Averett Athletics calendar, please click HERE.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessxAverett1.28.26