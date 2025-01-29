Averett University CoffeeBreak 1-29-2025

Posted on January 29th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, for a Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, publication.

Founders’ Day is Tomorrow, Jan. 30

Averett’s annual Founders’ Day event is tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 30, at 11:15 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. Hear from Averett President Dr. David Joyce, alumni speakers and a student representative, then join us in the Cougar Den for an official birthday party celebrating the university’s 166th birthday.

Student Records and Employee Responsibilities

Employees are responsible for maintaining the privacy of student education records in compliance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974 (FERPA) and university policies. Employees are reminded of the following:

• Students have a right to inspect their own education records.

• Student education records cannot be provided to a student’s parent, even if the student is under 18, unless a FERPA release is on file.

• Employees may share education records with other university employees only when the other employees have a legitimate educational interest (i.e., the record is necessary for the employee to complete a function of their job).

• Even when student records legally can be shared, employees must maintain compliance with university policies.

Questions about FERPA exceptions and specific record requests should be directed to the University Registrar, Ashley Bowman, or the Director of Institutional Research and Effectiveness, Dana Mehalko.

Finding Your Footing in Joy Webinar

Tune into the first Belong webinar of 2025 for a lively discussion on well-being, hope and inspiration. You’ll hear from a panel of leaders about what self-care looks like in this moment and how they ground themselves in joy as a first step in the work to promote belonging.

For more information and to register, please click HERE.

“A Concert of Belonging” – Dr. Anne Lewis & Friends



Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, 2:30 p.m.

Blount Chapel

Join Professor of Music Anne Lewis, her faculty colleagues and students in a matinee concert with a focus on music outside of the “classic” canon.

Health Services Update Regarding Influenza and COVID-19

As the semester progresses, there has been a notable uptick in cases of influenza and COVID-19 both locally and across the state. At Health Services, we are committed to supporting your health and well-being of our AU family.

If students are experiencing symptoms associated with these illnesses, please encourage them to visit Health Services during clinic hours for assessment and testing. Our protocols adhere strictly to CDC guidelines for Fever/Flu/COVID. For detailed information, please refer to the AU guidelines [Fever/COVID/Flu Information].

Please note that medical notes will not be provided for illness-related clinic visits. We recommend that students inform their instructors/coaches about their health status and copy [email protected] for any necessary communication.

Respiratory Viruses

What is it?

A contagious illness caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs.

How does it spread?

Mainly by droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk.

Can be contagious 1 day before symptoms start and up to 5 to 7 days after becoming sick.

What are the symptoms?

Fever/chills, cough, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, muscle aches, headaches, tiredness and GI issues (nausea/vomiting/diarrhea). Click on link for a comparison of symptoms of respiratory viruses (Comparison symptoms chart 2023)

How can you prevent getting a respiratory virus?

Vaccine; if you have not received this season, it is not too late. These can be gotten at your local pharmacy and with insurance, they are normally no charge to you. See Health Services if you need help finding a location to provide this service to you.

Be mindful of your symptoms. If you are sick stay home, cover your cough, frequently wash your hands with soap/water and disinfect surfaces.

What can you do to help prevent the spread if you have been sick?

Wear a well-fitting mask around others, especially those at high risk for severe illness; this means cover your nose and mouth.

Keep distance from others.

Clean and disinfect all frequently touched or high-touch surfaces daily. Wipes and spray are available in Health Services for students needing any.

Cover coughs and sneezes and wash hands often.

Employees are Mandatory Reporters of Sexual Misconduct

All Averett employees* are Mandatory Reporters of Sexual Misconduct and are required to submit information they receive about sexual harassment, sex-based discrimination and other forms of sexual misconduct to the Title IX Team. Reports should be submitted via the Mandatory Reporter form on the Title IX webpage.

*Employees in Counseling and Health Services and the University Chaplain are not required to report when those employees are serving in their confidential roles.

QEP Survey – Your Feedback is Important

As part of Averett’s SACSCOC decennial reaffirmation we will be embarking on a quality enhancement plan to enhance student learning outcomes/student success. Please watch your inbox on Friday, Jan. 31, for a link to the survey which will help us focus in on a topic. Your feedback is imperative to the success of this project so please take two minutes to complete the survey. The survey will close on Friday Feb. 14.

How to Locate and Download Your W2s

W2s will be posted to Paylocity as soon as they make them available to the system. To download, simply open the Paylocity app, go to the Pay tab and click on Tax Forms (top right). The 2024 radio button will be on that page…click the year you wish to email to yourself. The mail icon is on the bottom right of screen. You have to assign a password in order for the pdf to be emailed. The system will confirm that the email was sent.

Updated Onboarding Checklist Available on the AU Intranet (SharePoint Drive)

Make sure to use the updated Onboarding Checklist located on the AU intranet. All hiring managers should review the checklist to make sure you have a good reference to create a complete onboarding schedule for your new faculty and staff. And make sure to send Travis Dix the directory information for AU People. If you need access to the SharePoint drive, please contact Katy Anderson at [email protected] for access.

The 2025 Averett University Benefits Guide

Also known as the “Flip Book”, the guide is available at the link below.

https://cloud.3dissue.net/8688/8697/8701/119586/index.html?10564

It will serve as a reference guide for health benefits participants for 2025. The digital booklet includes a link to the Empyrean portal and videos provided by the Sydney Health Mobile App, Anthem, Delta Dental, BlueView and Health Advocate (click on the top right-hand corner of pages in the booklet). Also, by using this link will allow utilization data to be collected to help identify needs for future communication.

Spanish and French Language Tables

Do you speak Spanish or French? un poco? un peu? Come practice in a fun and casual setting with our international students at weekly Language Tables.

All language levels are welcome. Look for the flags back of the cafe every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

Important Links

Driver Certification Form – Driver Certification Information

Drug and Alcohol Policy or Drug-Free Workplace Policy – 855-Employee-Drug-and-Alcohol-Policy-2024 (2)

Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One)

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – 2024-Fringe-Benefits-Fact-Sheet-1.pdf (averett.edu)

Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org

Empyrean Website – Virginia Private Colleges Benefits Consortium

Anthem Sydney App download – Sydney Health Mobile App | Sydney Health

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).

To set an appointment with a licensed EAP counselor, call 1-888-319-7819 and select “Employee Assistance Program” when prompted to be connected to a counselor. There is no cost to the employee for the first three phone or video consultation sessions. For the online chat option, visit one.telushealth.com, user name: metlifeeap and password: eap. There is a chat feature that allows users to talk directly with a consultant to guide you to the information you are looking for or help you schedule an appointment with a counselor. Employees on the Averett health plan can go to “Find Care” on their Sydney App or Anthem dashboard and locate counseling services that would be available to us through our CICV plan. Go to Anthem.com and locate Find Care or go to https://www.sydneyhealth.com/.



Setting Mental Health Goals

While January is already coming to an end, it is still early enough to invest in mental health goals for the year. Never made mental health goals before? Or maybe you simply would enjoy some insight on how to level up your current mental health goal formula? Check out this blog on how to set mental health goals that are effective as well as measurable and time based. Setting mental health goals can also be challenging at times. Especially, without a structure that establishes longevity. This blog does a great job at breaking down the process of making mental health goals, giving everyone the opportunity to start their own journey.