Averett University CoffeeBreak 1-7-2026

Posted on January 7th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, for a Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, publication.

Entering the New Semester

As we begin 2026 and the new spring semester, here are two important upcoming January dates to remember:

Wednesday, Jan. 14 – first day of classes

Monday, Jan. 19 – Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday Observance (Averett University Closed – no classes)

Year in Review Data Breaches in Education 2025: Why Schools Are the #1 Cyber Target

To learn more about this topic, please click Year in Review Data Breaches in Education 2025.

Cybersecurity Awareness Training Launching Mid-January 2026

Cybersecurity Awareness Training for 2026 will begin mid-January and is designed to help faculty and staff recognize, prevent, and respond to today’s most common cyber threats.

This annual training reinforces best practices for protecting university data, identifying phishing attempts, using strong passwords, and maintaining a secure digital environment. As cyber threats continue to evolve, staying informed is a critical part of keeping our campus and community safe.

Please be on the lookout for training notifications coming from KnowBe4, which will provide access to the required training modules. We appreciate your continued commitment to cybersecurity awareness.

On Display from the Averett Archives

Welcome back, and we hope you all had a relaxing holiday break.

As we ring in the new year with reflection on the past and optimism for the months to come, the Archives is looking back to when Averett’s West Main St. Campus was a shining new jewel – a physical embodiment of local hopes for a brighter future for higher education in Danville. (Pictured here is the original 1909 concept drawing for the building.)

The campus is now 115 years old; the first school work occurred in Main Hall on either April 17th or 18th of 1911 (the first day of work after Easter weekend). With an array of photos, floorplans, news reports, and even a draft of a speech by Trustee Joseph B. Anderson, a physical display of material on the first decade of Main Hall will be available to view in Blount Library throughout the month of January.

As always, a digital companion to the exhibit can be found at the link below, featuring both an image gallery and lengthy prose from your friendly Averett archivist.

To visit the Averett Library Blog, please click HERE.

Winter-Spring Tuition Exchange Family Webinar Series

Dear faculty, staff, and their families,

As the fall semester winds down, we’d love your help getting the word out about our Winter–Spring TE Family Webinar Series.

We’re especially excited about our January session: Tuition Exchange Partner Spotlight: Colleges That Change Lives!

In this fast-paced webinar, families will:

Meet Ann Marano, Executive Director of Colleges That Change Lives, and Kristin Tichenor, President of The Tuition Exchange

Hear directly from admissions representatives at eight TE schools that are also CTCL members

Learn about standout academic programs, experiential learning opportunities, and what these colleges look for in future Tuition Exchange Scholars

Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. (ET)

Families can register on our TE Family Webinar page

Please help us by sharing this webinar—and the full Winter–Spring TE Family Webinar Series—with your faculty and staff. It’s a great way to support your TE families and may even reduce the number of questions landing in your inbox.

January Publication Schedule

Cougar Connection will resume publication on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. Any faculty and/or staff that has information to include in this first Cougar Connection of the Spring semester, please submit using this FORM.

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication and submissions for Cougar Connection are due on the Wednesday before publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak and in the blue box at the bottom of Cougar Connection.

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Download LiveSafe

LifeSafe is the platform utilized by Averett University to communicate emergency and urgent information to the university community. All employees are encouraged to download the app using the instructions below.

The Sydney App

Plan ahead and use the link below and download the Sydney App since Anthem will only mail cards to new participants. The Sydney app will help you track your health and benefits all in one place. The app allows you to use a digital ID card, check claims, find health care providers and much more. Plan ahead, download the app today.

https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/Sydney-anthem-app.pdf

If you have any questions, please call or come by the HR office, lower-level Main Hall.

Support Averett Athletics

A reminder to faculty and staff that several Averett Athletics team will have home contests this final week of holiday break. Averett teams will return to competition in the Grant Center beginning Jan. 7, as the men’s basketball team will host Randolph-Macon at 7 p.m., as well as a 2 p.m. game on Saturday, Jan. 10 against Virginia Wesleyan. On Thursday, Jan. 8, wrestling will host Shenandoah at 3 p.m. for Senior Night (please be advised of this new time, a change from the original 5 p.m. start time). Please come out and support our Averett student-athletes.

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessxAverett 1.7.26