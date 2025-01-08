Averett University CoffeeBreak 1-8-2025

Posted on January 8th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, for a Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, publication.

Welcome Rev. Dr. David Joyce, Averett University’s New President

Averett University’s Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of the Rev. Dr. David Joyce as the 15th president of the university. Dr. Joyce was installed as president on Jan. 6, 2025.

Dr. Joyce brings with him 27 years of experience as a college president – eight years as president of Union College in Kentucky, 10 years as president of Ripon College in Wisconsin and most recently nine years as president of Brevard College in North Carolina.

Please join the Averett Community in welcoming Dr. Joyce and his wife, Lynne, to Danville.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Averett University Offers Exciting New Deal, Degree in Three

Averett announced a new way for students to finish their undergraduate degree in just three years and hit the job market earlier. The hybrid “Degree in Three” offering will allow students to take a mix of in-person and online classes taught in a blend of 8-week and 16-week courses, including online summer classes.

Students will:

Finish course requirements quicker, while averaging only 12 credits at a time;

Save money by shaving a full year off of the college journey;

Graduate faster and start working sooner to increase their earning potential;

Work one-on-one with advisors to ensure they are on track at all times.

Degree in Three offerings will begin in Fall 2025 and will include the following programs:

Business (Management Science and Marketing majors)

Computer Science and Computer Information Systems

Education

Psychology

Sociology/Criminal Justice

For more information, click HERE.

Save the Date: Founders’ Day, January 30

Save the date for Averett’s annual Founders’ Day event on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 11:15 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. Hear from alumni speakers and a student representative, then join us in the Cougar Den for an official birthday party celebrating the University’s 166th birthday.

Sign Up for LiveSafe

As the new semester begins, don’t forget to download LiveSafe, Averett’s mobile notification and reporting system. In order to receive broadcast University text messages, you will need to download the LiveSafe app to your mobile device. Click here for instructions on how to download the LiveSafe app.

Danville Area Humane Society – Donation Drive

Staff Council would like to thank everyone who contributed to our Donation Drive. Your generosity will make a real difference to the animals at the Danville Area Humane Society. They were so happy to receive our boxes of donations when we visited the shelter before the holidays and thanked us for our support.

Click HERE to see the Danville Area Humane Society’s post about Averett’s donation.

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts or Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

Schedule a virtual meeting with an Advisor

You can also reach our Scheduling Team by filling out our scheduling form HERE or by phone at (877) 435-2489 and select option 1.

Millennium Advisory Services, a HUB International Company

(877) 435-2489 | [email protected] | www.mas-edu.com

Or, call Kathie Tune, CHRO, for additional information at (434) 791-7106 or via email at [email protected]

