Averett University CoffeeBreak 10-1-2025

From Human Resources

Remote Policy

Averett University, being a private, mission and service based higher education institution, respects the value of its employees being present on the campus. Averett University’s staff and administration are considered on-site employees. Faculty, not assigned to the nursing (ABSN) or online academic program, are also considered on site employees.

Specific, temporary requests for exceptions for remote work may be made through your supervisor and must be approved by the respective Division Head through their sole discretion. Exceptions over twenty days must be made through the approval process and also authorized by the Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer.

Tuition Remission for Nursing

As a point of clarification, Averett University’s tuition remission program will include all academic programs, with the exception of the ABSN nursing program in Norfolk. As stated in the tuition remission policy, all eligible employees and their dependents may enroll in traditional or online programs with 100% of base tuition waived by the university. Any applicable fees will be the responsibility of the student. The tuition remission policy is the governing policy and remains in effect.

Volunteer Hours Change

During our time of recovery, the decision has been made to remove volunteer hours effective immediately. If you have questions or concerns, please contact Donna Hankins, Director of Human Resources.

Sexual Harassment, Sexual Assault, Stalking, and Dating and Domestic Violence Resources & Mandated Reporting

Sexual misconduct, which includes sexual harassment, sexual assault, stalking and dating and domestic violence, is an affront to human dignity and fundamentally at odds with the values of Averett University. The Averett University community has a responsibility to maintain an environment free from harassment. The university is committed to taking all appropriate steps to eliminate prohibited conduct, prevent its recurrence and address its effects. The university is committed to fostering a climate free from sexual misconduct through a clear and effective policy, a coordinated education and prevention program, and prompt and equitable procedures for resolution of complaints that are accessible to all.

To assist in the university’s goals of supporting individuals impacted by sexual harassment and creating a safe environment for all community members, all faculty and staff, with the exception of those listed as Title IX Coordinators or Officials with Authority or those who are confidential resources (University Chaplain, Counselor, Director of Health Services), are mandatory reporters. Mandatory reporters, also known as Responsible Employees, are required to report to the Title IX Coordinator, as soon as is practicable but within 24 hours, all information they receive about possible sexual harassment. Although employees are required to report to the Title IX Coordinator, reports to a mandatory reporter does not provide the university with actual knowledge of a report. As such, individuals are encouraged to report directly to the Interim Title IX Coordinator, Venita Mitchell [email protected] to ensure full access to information and supportive measures can be provided.

A link to resources is provided here Title IX Resources

To access the Mandatory Reporter Guide, please click Mandatory-Reporter-Guide-2023

Presidential Interns

Averett University President Dr. Thomas Powell is looking to hire two student interns, one senior and one junior, as Presidential Interns. Faculty and staff are asked to read the attached job description below and forward to students you believe would make outstanding candidates for these positions.

Presidential Intern

Health Services Update

As the semester gets into full swing, there has been a notable uptick in sickness across the campus.

Some common things to take note of if you become ill:

Onset of symptoms: Did the symptom(s) gradually get worse over a few days? Did the symptom(s) start abruptly? Do you have a fever? You will need a thermometer to check. Have you taken any medication for your symptoms? If not, try some over-the-counter medication for symptom relief. How long have the symptoms been present? Symptoms normally persist for 7-10 days for most viral illnesses.

Things you should do while feeling under the weather:

Get plenty of rest. Stay hydrated with water or electrolyte beverage. Maintain your nutritional status. Take over-the-counter medication for symptom improvement. Wash your hands and keep commonly touched surfaces disinfected. Supplies can be obtained in Health Services during clinic hours.

At Health Services, we are committed to supporting your health and well-being during this time. You are encouraged to visit Health Services during clinic hours for assessment and testing. Visits for AU students are free in the clinic, but due to the cost of testing supplies, there will now be a small fee applied to your student account for any test provided. These tests include Strep, Flu, Covid, Mono and pregnancy test.

Please note, the clinic DOES NOT give notes for missing class due to sickness and students should not be sent in requesting a note for class.

Our protocols adhere strictly to CDC guidelines for Fever/Flu/COVID. For detailed information, please refer to the AU guidelines [Fever/COVID/Flu Information].

Thank you for prioritizing your health and taking proactive measures to safeguard the well-being of our community.

Teresa Barker MSN, RN, Director of Health Services

Campus Notice

Please note that we will have some visitors from the Danville Lifesaving Crew around Main Campus on Monday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. until noon. You may see a crew vehicle and a small crew around the tennis courts, the lobby of Pritchett Auditorium, and the Student Center. Please rest assured that they are just taking photos and not responding to an emergency. If you have any questions please contact H. Lynnette Lawson at (434) 791-5852

Careers in Economics – Minor in Economics at Averett University

Faculty and staff who know of students who may be interested in careers in economics are encouraged to read the attached file prepared by Averett University’s Dr. Ernest Pegram and forward it to any interested students.

Careers in Economics Why Minor in Economics

December Conferral/Graduation Applications Open Now

Students registered to degree completion and are planning to have their degree or credential conferred in December, must apply to graduate. All graduation applications received after Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, are subject to have a late fee applied to their account.

Applications can be completed through their Self-Service accounts. For more information surrounding degree conferral or commencement, please visit www.averett.edu/commencement.

Note: ALL students must complete a graduation application in order to receive their diploma, regardless if they plan to participate in the May Commencement ceremony. Students completing a graduate certificate through Averett Online who are finishing their certificate requirements this semester must apply to graduate as well.

If you want to confirm that a student has applied for graduation, please review their profile in Self-Service. Departments who have access to this viewing include Averett Central, Student Accounts, Registrar, Student Success, Athletics, Advising, and others.

Any questions can be directed to the Registrar’s Office via email at [email protected].

Maud Gatewood Exhibit Coming to Town

An art exhibit featuring the works of former Averett University professor Maud Gatewood, is coming to the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. The exhibit, featuring hundreds of works by the Caswell County, N.C., native will begin on Saturday, Oct. 4 and run until Dec. 28 at the museum, located at 975 Main Street in Danville.

Let Us Hear from You

