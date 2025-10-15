Averett University CoffeeBreak 10-15-2025

Posted on October 15th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Important Safety Information

Please do not park on Mt. View Ave. between West Main St. and Frith Fine Arts Center (Pritchett Auditorium). Also, please be very aware when walking in this area. This area is being blocked off for at least the remainder of this week and possibly into next week for removal of trees. Please do not move cones or cross taped-off areas.

Faculty and Staff Parking Update

Please be advised that Averett will no longer be using the Ascension Lutheran Church parking lot for over flow parking as our demand for additional parking has decreased. This change eliminates the need for the University to continue paying for additional parking spaces in that lot.

To support student commuter parking needs, a portion of the spaces in the Frith Lot will no longer be designated for just faculty and staff parking only. Past monitoring of usage indicates this should have little impact on parking availability for faculty and staff using that lot.

Faculty and staff may continue to park in the remaining designated spaces in the Frith Lot, any available “open” spaces (outside of designated handicap parking), or in the lower lot.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we adjust to this change and support our commuter students.

Safety Reminder: Use Designated Walkways on Woodland Drive

For your safety and the safety of others, please use the sidewalk and designated walkway along Woodland Drive. Do not walk directly in the road, as vehicle traffic can make this dangerous—especially during busy times of day.

Drivers are reminded to maintain a speed below 20 miles per hour and stay alert for pedestrians at all times.

Let’s all do our part to keep Woodland Drive safe for everyone—walk smart, drive slowly, and stay alert.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month Reminder

This month’s KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Awareness materials are live.

Take a few minutes each week to explore the short videos, tips, and quizzes — they’re quick, practical, and can help protect you (and Averett) from real-world cyber threats.

Why it matters:

Most cyber incidents start with one click. Staying aware helps keep our data — and yours — safe.

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts or Financial Planning?

You are invited to meet with Steve Fenner from HUB Investment Partners on Tuesday, Oct. 28 in Main Hall, Room 131.

To schedule an appointment, please click HERE.

To learn more about this event, click Averett Scheduling Announcement – (Steve Fenner In-Person) 10.2025

Meet Your 2025-2026 SGA Officers

Your Student Government Association is working hard to make sure that every student’s voice is heard as well as plan exciting events to enhance campus life. Please join them in celebrating SGA Week, October 27-31. Events will be announced soon.

From left to right, front row: Brooke John-Freshmen Class Rep., Imani Swann-Junior Class Rep., Mwansa Mweo-Junior Class Rep., and Kimberly Ofosu-Sophomore Class Rep.

Back row: Daniel Olasoko-President, Unique Savage-Vice President, and Samuel Ani-Junior Class Rep.

Do You Have Magazines You Can Share?

SGA is hosting a Vision Board event for our students and is in need of magazines of any type for the event. If you have magazines to share, please bring them to the International Student Services lounge on the 4th floor of the Student Center, office space #417, and place them on the sofa. Or for your convenience, send an email to [email protected] with your location, and we will have a student worker come pick them up. Magazines are needed before the end of the day on Monday, Oct. 27. We appreciate you supporting the visioneering of our students.

Averett Hosted Virginia Natural History Society

On Saturday, Oct. 11, Averett University hosted a meeting of the Virginia Natural History Society. Two Averett students, Nicholas Breen and Aubrey Hendricksen Stanley presented a research poster during the poster session. Jason Gibson, professor of biology at Averett University, is the society’s vice president and was the host of this meeting.

Free Fly Day and Airport Open House

On Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., a Free Fly Day and an Airport Open House will be held at the Danville Regional Airport.

Averett University’s flight instructors will complete free airplane rides for children ages 8 to 17. Registration is not required to complete a plane ride. Flights will be completed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Airport Open House activities include tours of airport facilities including the Operations Tower. In addition, those attending can learn about Danville Public Schools new Aviation Sciences program, experience the Danville Science Center’s StarLab and enjoy a star-filled night and flight into space aboard the Orion Spacecraft.

There is no charge to attend the Open House, and free refreshments will be provided to the public. This event could be impacted by the weather. A rain date is scheduled for Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Averett Community Eligible for Discounted Tickets at the Martinsville Speedway

Averett University students, staff and faculty can purchase race tickets at a 15% discount to the Martinsville Speedway. Click on the link HERE to purchase tickets at the discounted rate. The next race dates at Martinsville are Oct. 23-26, with playoff races in NASCAR’s top three circuits.

Averett Bookstore

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessxAverett WellnessxAverett10.15.25