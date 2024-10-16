Averett University CoffeeBreak 10-16-2024

Posted on October 16th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

True and Bold, Blue and Gold

2024 Homecoming

Friday, October 18:

Blue and Gold Picnic: Welcome Back 25th and 50th reunions: Noon – Welcome Center

Alumni Awards Recognition Ceremony: 5 p.m. – President’s Home

True & Bold, Blue & Gold Homecoming Party: 6 p.m. – 2 Witches Winery & Brewing*

*The $15 registration fee includes one drink and a Homecoming t-shirt but is not required for entry. For more information and to register for the party, please click HERE.

Saturday, October 19:

Breakfast of Memories: 50th Year Reunion: 10 a.m. – Student Center Dining Hall

Averett Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: 10 a.m. – Pritchett Auditorium

Men’s Soccer vs. Eastern Mennonite University: Noon – North Campus, Daly Field

Dedication of Barbara Kushubar Classroom: Noon – Grant Center

Homecoming Picnic and Tailgate Alley: Noon – North Campus

Cougar Walk: 2 p.m. – North Campus

Averett vs. Randolph-Macon College: 4 p.m. – North Campus, Daly Field

Sunday, October 20:

Service of Remembrance: 10 a.m. – Blount Chapel

Women’s Soccer vs. Virginia Wesleyan University: 2 p.m. – North Campus, Daly Field

First Fridays with Dr. Franks

All faculty and staff are welcome to join Dr. Franks virtually on the first Friday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. This is designed to be an opportunity for you to ask questions and express new ideas as we reimagine our academic transformation that aligns with the learners of today and the future and reframe how we recruit and support successful students.

If you would like to attend on Friday, Nov. 1, please contact Laura Agnor at [email protected] in the President’s Office to receive the meeting details.

Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook Coming to Arts@Averett

Something terrible happened to Junie B. Jones at school today! Someone stole her new furry mittens! So, when Junie B. finds a wonderful pen of many colors, she should be allowed to keep it, right? Because finders keepers, losers weepers. And guess what? There’s a new boy in kindergarten and he is the handsomest. The only thing is both Grace and Lucille want him to be their boyfriend. Maybe he will love Junie B. when he sees her wonderful pen! It is okay to keep it, right? Junie B. Jones is not a crook . . . or is she? A hilarious and heartfelt tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park. It will be performed Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium.

Tickets for Averett Players’ productions may be purchased in advance or on the night of the show online at averett.booktix.com or from the Pritchett Auditorium Box Office 434-791-5867.

Annual Engaged Showcase

It is time for our annual fall Engaged Showcase on Monday, Nov. 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. in Carrington Recreation Center (see attached invitation). The Engaged Showcase is a time to celebrate our communities engaged learning accomplishments. If you are a community partner, taught a service-learning course, engaged in an internship or workplace experience or teach an IDS 110 class we would like to invite and encourage you to set up a table to showcase and celebrate this accomplishment.

Awards will be presented to our Engaged Student, Engaged Intern, Engaged Faculty Member and Engaged Community Partner. We will have light refreshments available. To sign-up for the Fall Engaged Showcase, please click HERE. Please RSVP using this no later than Friday, Nov. 1.

2025 Medical, Vision and Dental Benefit Plans and Updates for 2025

Open Enrollment is your opportunity to review and make changes to your health benefit elections for the upcoming plan year January-December 2025. Open Enrollment is scheduled for Nov. 1-14, 2024.

If you are looking for additional information to prepare for Open Enrollment 2025, please refer to the 2025 benefits guide available at this link: https://cloud.3dissue.net/8688/8697/8701/119586/index.html?10564.

Contact Pam Paynter, [email protected], or Kathie Tune, [email protected], for answers to your questions.

Open Enrollment for 2025 Health Benefits Timeline Set

Each year, Averett University and other member institutions in the Virginia Private College Benefit Consortium (VPCBC) conduct an Open Enrollment process for benefits eligible faculty and staff. To learn more about the consortium, go to www.vpcbc.org.

Open Enrollment allows employees to decide which medical, dental and vision benefit plan(s) they elect for insurance coverage for the upcoming calendar year, including FSA and HSA options. The Empyrean health benefits enrollment portal will be open for the two-week enrollment window scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1 to Thursday, Nov. 14. An Open Enrollment letter will be sent to all benefits-eligible faculty and staff around mid-October.

Plan 8 is another option this year that offers the same coverage as Plans 4 and 7 but carries a lower premium for employees and employers. It is a High Deductible HMO plan that uses the HealthKeepers network of providers for Virginia and the PPO network for all other states. The Anthem HealthKeepers network flyer for out-of-state coverage is provided in this article. HealthKeepers PPO Wrap Flyer 04 24.

For a quick view of Plans 4, 7 and 8 and instructions to locating providers in Virginia and outside of Virginia, see the charts below. Questions concerning the upcoming Open Enrollment period? Connect with Pam Paynter, benefits coordinator, at [email protected] or Kathie Tune, chief HR officer, at [email protected].

Entrepreneurship: Gong Show Pitch Competition for Averett Students

The Department of Business Administration is sponsoring an entrepreneurship competition called the Gong Show Pitch Competition during Global Entrepreneurship Week, November 14, 2024. The time will be 7 – 9 p.m. and will be held in the multipurpose room in the Student Center.

Any student at Averett University may enter the competition and compete before three judges for cash prizes. It will be announced how students can register for the competition in posters throughout the campus and will be announced later in CoffeeBreak.

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts or Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

• Answer questions about your retirement account.

• Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

• Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well! These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

• What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

• Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

• Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

Contact MAS at your earliest convenience. You can also reach our Scheduling Team by filling out our scheduling form at the link below or by phone at (877) 435-2489 and select option 1.

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=lW_N-j2obE-f7F6lqPswvpYzuaaokLdBt3Bjk0dpsyNURE9FRlVJVVBMSkI2REo5NFFRV1dIVzBCSCQlQCN0PWcu

Questions? You may also connect with Kathie Tune at [email protected] or (434) 791-7106

Spring 2025 Service-Learning Intent Form

If you are a faculty member that is interested in teaching a service-learning course in the spring, please fill out the Spring 2025 Service-Learning Intent form. This does not bind you to a service-learning course, but indicates that you would like more information. Please complete the form by Monday, Nov. 18.

Click HERE to access the form.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact April Love-Loveless at [email protected].

Thursday Prayer Service

In the midst of the week, find a moment of peace and renewal at our Thursday Prayer Service at Averett University. Let us come together in prayer and fellowship, lifting our hearts and voices in unity.

Every Thursday

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Location: Blount Chapel

Whether you’re seeking strength, guidance, or a quiet time to connect with God, this service is the perfect space for you. Everyone is welcome to join—bring a friend, and let’s find comfort and community through prayer.

We hope to see you there this Thursday.

Halloween Lunch

The Admissions Office and Averett Central will host a Halloween Chili/Soup Lunch on Oct. 31, from noon – 2 p.m. for staff and faculty in the Main Hall Welcome Center. Dress up for Halloween for fun.

