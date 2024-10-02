Averett University CoffeeBreak 10-2-2024

Posted on October 2nd, 2024 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information.

First Fridays with Dr. Franks Begins This Friday

All faculty and staff are welcome to join Dr. Franks virtually on the first Friday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. This is designed to be an opportunity for you to ask questions and express new ideas as we reimagine our academic transformation that aligns with the learners of today and the future and reframe how we recruit and support successful students.

If you would like to attend the first of these on Friday, Oct. 4, please contact Laura Agnor at [email protected] in the President’s Office to receive the meeting details.

Presentation for CyberSecurity Month

In observance of CyberSecurity Month, Averett’s CS/CIS Department is proud to host a presentation from Check Point Software Technologies. They are a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to protecting corporate enterprises and governments worldwide.

Please join us on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. in Blount Chapel.

Candidate Forum

Cardinal News is sponsoring a Danville City Council candidate forum on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in Oliver Hall in Temple Hall on the campus of DCC. Dr. Slade Lellock, assistant professor in the Averett’s Department of Sociology/Criminal Justice, will be the moderator.

This is your opportunity to meet the individuals who could shape the future of our city and hear firsthand about their visions for Danville’s future.

Don’t miss out on this chance to engage directly with the candidates and make an informed choice in the upcoming election. Please note that while the featured candidates are confirmed, additional candidates may still attend, pending confirmation.

Career & Grad School Expo

There will be a Career and Grad School Expo Monday, Oct. 7, in the MPR of the Student Center. Student attendees are encouraged to bring physical copies of their resume or have it digitally accessible. This is a chance for students to network and engage with potential employers for jobs and internship opportunities. For more information contact the Director of Career Development & Exploration at (304) 791-5629 or [email protected].

Substance Misuse & Suicide Prevention Awareness

Please share with your students.

The Regional Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (RASAP), the Collegiate Awareness Council (CAC), the Bandana Project, Danville Pittsylvania Community Services (DPCS) and AU Counseling Services encourage you to get involved. Your participation can literally save a life. The first meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 8-9 p.m. in the MPR and meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of each month for the rest of the semester.

Email [email protected] to sign up.

For more information, please visit the links below.

Bandana Project QR code

CAC with QR code 08.2024

True and Bold, Blue and Gold Averett 2024 Homecoming

The True and Bold, Blue and Gold Averett 2024 Homecoming will take place Oct. 18- 20.

Friday, Oct. 18 – Homecoming Party at 2 Witches Winery & Brewery. Registration will include one drink and an Averett True and Bold, Blue and Gold Homecoming t-shirt. For more information and to register for the party, please click HERE.

Also, a limited number of Alumni Association Tailgate spots are still available. To register for the tailgating spots, use this LINK. For more information about True and Bold, Blue and Gold Averett 2024 Homecoming, please click HERE.

Federal Reserve District Dialogues – Class Dismissed: The Economic Cost of Pandemic Learning Loss

Thursday Nov. 14 – Federal Reserve District Dialogues

Class Dismissed: The Economic Cost of Pandemic Learning Loss

6 – 8 p.m. In-Person and Virtual

Audiences: Academia, Business Leaders, Community Advocates, Educators, General Public, Policymakers and Students

Deadline for Registration: Friday, Nov. 8

For more information and to register, please click HERE.

Four Ways to Attend:

For this year’s District Dialogues event, we’re offering four ways to join the conversation: In-person at one of our three branch locations (Richmond, Baltimore or Charlotte–addresses below) or virtually via Zoom.

• Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Richmond Branch, 701 E Byrd Street, Richmond, VA 23219

• Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Baltimore Branch, 502 S. Sharp Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

• Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Charlotte Branch, 530 East Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

Thursday Prayer Service

In the midst of the week, find a moment of peace and renewal at our Thursday Prayer Service at Averett University. Let us come together in prayer and fellowship, lifting our hearts and voices in unity.

Every Thursday

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Location: Blount Chapel

Whether you’re seeking strength, guidance, or a quiet time to connect with God, this service is the perfect space for you. Everyone is welcome to join—bring a friend, and let’s find comfort and community through prayer.

We hope to see you there this Thursday.

2025 Medical, Vision and Dental Benefit Plans and Updates for 2025

Open Enrollment is your opportunity to review and make changes to your health benefit elections for the upcoming plan year January-December 2025. Open Enrollment is scheduled for Nov. 1-14, 2024.

Medical

All Medical Plan premiums will see an increase for 2025 rates. Please refer to the 2025 Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet for new rates. The $20 monthly wellness discount premium incentive option will remain in effect for 2025.

• New 2024 IRS minimums on high deductible health plans increase the deductible and out-of-pocket maximum for Plan 7 from $3,200 to $3,300.

• New HDHP plan option on Anthem HealthKeepers network added for 2025 (Plan 8). More details for Plan 8 will appear in next week’s CoffeeBreak.

• Addition of digital physical therapy program.

• New Employee Assistance Program (EAP) through Anthem. We will now have two from which to choose.

Pharmacy

• New Essential Formulary as of Jan. 1, 2025.

• Mandatory 90-day prescriptions for all maintenance medications.

Voluntary Vision

• Voluntary Vision – if enrolled in Averett’s medical plan you will use the medical ID card for vision services.

• Name transition from UniView to BlueView Vision, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

• No change in rates, network or design.

Voluntary Dental

• No changes to dental plan network design. Rates will increase nominally

Connect with Pam Paynter, benefits coordinator, [email protected] or Kathie Tune, chief human resources officer, [email protected] for additional information. Moving to Medicare? Connect with Kathie Tune for resource information.

Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet OE 2025

Open Enrollment for 2025 Health Benefits Timeline Set

Each year, Averett University and other member institutions in the Virginia Private College Benefit Consortium (VPCBC) conduct an Open Enrollment process for benefits eligible faculty and staff. To learn more about the consortium, go to www.vpcbc.org.

Open Enrollment allows employees to decide which medical, dental and vision benefit plan(s) they elect for insurance coverage for the upcoming calendar year, including FSA and HSA options. The Empyrean health benefits enrollment portal will be open for the two-week enrollment window scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1 to Thursday, Nov. 14.

We will be sending information each week via CoffeeBreak about plan updates, new premium rates and programs available through the Consortium for 2025. An Open Enrollment letter will be sent to all benefits-eligible faculty and staff as soon as all of the information is available to each member college. That date should be around mid-October.

Questions concerning the upcoming Open Enrollment period? Connect with Pam Paynter, benefits coordinator, at [email protected] or Kathie Tune, chief HR officer, at [email protected].

On Display from the Averett Archives

The Averett archives contains numerous items and collections that are only tangentially related to Averett’s own institutional history. This year’s archival display schedule includes a few months that will focus on some of these collections of more general interest.

On display for the month of October, on the main floor of Blount Library, are numerous pieces of sheet music from the ragtime music boom from the early 1900s, which feature bold and colorful cover art. Some have been selected for their beauty, others for their inherent silliness, but all remain worth a look for those with an interest in art, art history and the history of popular culture. Please visit the library blog, linked below, for a deeper dive into the display and the origin of the pieces in our collection.

All staff and students are welcome to visit Blount Library during operating hours to view the display. You are always welcome to contact the archivist ([email protected]) if you would like to explore the collections further.

Blount Library Blog

Averett Marketing Videos

The Averett University marketing team is thrilled to share our University promotional videos. Click on the link below to experience the excitement and join us in spreading the word about the excellence that defines us.

Jarno Kelander – Football and International life at Averett (youtube.com)

BOGO Hat Sale

BOGO 50% off hat sale at the Averett Bookstore from Tuesday, Oct. 8 until Friday, Oct. 11.

Buy one hat at full price, receive a second hat of equal or lesser value for 50% off. Excludes clearance items.

Important Links

Driver Certification Form – Driver Certification Information

Drug and Alcohol Policy or Drug-Free Workplace Policy – 855-Employee-Drug-and-Alcohol-Policy-2024 (2)

Service-Learning Intent Form – Fall 2024 Service-Learning Intent Form (office.com)

Tuition Remission Form – Click HERE

Tuition Exchange Websites – tuitionexchange.org & cic.edu

Part-time Employment Form – Part-time-Employment-Form-2024.docx (live.com)

To Schedule A Virtual Meeting with A Retirement and Financial Planning Advisor – Select a Date & Time – Calendly

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett Employee Assistance Plan (Telus Health One)

Averett Fringe Benefits Fact Sheet – 2024-Fringe-Benefits-Fact-Sheet-1.pdf (averett.edu)

Virginia Private Colleges Benefit’s Consortium, Inc. (VPCBC) – https://www.vpcbc.org

Reach out to an EAP counselor, which is available to all benefits-eligible employees and their eligible household members (details below).

To set an appointment with a licensed EAP counselor, call 1-888-319-7819 and select “Employee Assistance Program” when prompted to be connected to a counselor. There is no cost to the employee for the first three phone or video consultation sessions. For the online chat option, visit one.telushealth.com, user name: metlifeeap and password: eap. There is a chat feature that allows users to talk directly with a consultant to guide you to the information you are looking for or help you schedule an appointment with a counselor. Employees on the Averett health plan can go to “Find Care” on their Sydney App or Anthem dashboard and locate counseling services that would be available to us through our CICV plan. Go to Anthem.com and locate Find Care or go to https://www.sydneyhealth.com/.



Happy Wednesday Everyone

I just wanted to share some information that I was blessed and honored to receive a couple of weeks ago, on a wellness retreat hosted at Sweet Briar College. During my time there, I was introduced to some really easy and fun ways to relieve some stress without having to leave your office.

There are many stretches that are simple and doable with a simple office chair (the ones without wheels). Sitting at a desk for long periods of time is a lot harder on our body than we think. This tends to do a great deal on our back, shoulder and neck. Keeping proper blood flow in these areas, while ensuring and supporting our posture is crucial to how our body feels during the rest of our day. So, with that I will strongly encourage you to search “Stretches for the office” and try some that you are comfortable, or maybe not comfortable with, push your limits some. You won’t regret it.

What is something that you do every day, all day, and cannot live without doing it in this manner? Yep, you guessed it, breathing! We all breathe without ceasing (obviously) however, many of us do it improperly for at least 16 hours a day. We have been conditioned by time and culture to “suck in” much of our diaphragm when we breathe. This hinders us from being able to take proper deep breaths. There for, we walk around most of the day with less oxygen rich blood which has an effect on many other health factors, mental clarity, being a perfect example. So, with all that being said take some time each day at your desk to have a mindfulness break taking breathes from your stomach and not your chest.

Let me know how it goes.

-The Wellness Guy